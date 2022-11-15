Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Almost Quit Acting After ‘Wolf of Wall Street’: Instant Fame Was ‘Pretty Awful’
Margot Robbie may have bared all onscreen for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but the true nakedness occurred after the film premiered. Robbie recalled the overnight success she found following the debut of Martin Scorsese’s film co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Scene-stealing Robbie was age 22 at the time, and had come off of the Australian TV series “Neighbours” and the short-lived ABC ’60s drama “Pan Am.” The role of DiCaprio’s mistress-turned-wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street” skyrocketed Robbie’s career stateside, marking one of her first movie roles. “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” Robbie told...
Margot Robbie Says Viral Photo Of Her Crying Over Cara Delevingne Even Concerned Her Mother, Explains What Was Going On
Margot Robbie explains what went down when she was believed to be crying outside Cara Delevingne.
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
How Margot Robbie left the Barbie director dumbfounded
Everyone knows Margot Robbie’s one of the most talented actors currently working in Hollywood, but apparently, her skills can still leave even the most experienced directors flabbergasted. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Barbie director Greta Gerwig admitted she was dumbfounded by Robbie’s skills. “I wanted...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Director Antoine Fuqua Says That The Will Smith Slap Didn’t Delay Upcoming ‘Emancipation’ Movie From Releasing
Following his incident with Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Will Smith faced a large amount of backlash from the entertainment industry. He left the Academy right before he was hit with a 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, projects were put on hold, and his almost perfect public image was nearly tarnished.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Margot Robbie Delivers Bad News About Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie
Margot Robbie just revealed that her long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled. The actress was supposed to star in a spinoff film separate from the main series continuity, but this week she told Vanity Fair that the whole idea has been scrapped. Robbie hinted that it was Disney's decision to drop the project.
Quentin Tarantino Wasn't Impressed By The First James Bond Movies According To His New Film Book Cinema Speculation
Quentin Tarantino has become one of the most important figures in cinema over the last three decades. The writer-director made a big splash in the '90s with inventive crime flicks like "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and "Jackie Brown," and has since gone on to explore other genres, including war movies, westerns, and nostalgic callbacks to the golden age of Hollywood.
Margot Robbie Says ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead at Disney
The pirate’s life is no longer for Margot Robbie. After Robbie and “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson announced in 2020 a female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” spinoff, Robbie recently confirmed to Vanity Fair that the project is dead in the water at Disney. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said of Disney. IndieWire has reached out to Disney for...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
WATCH: ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer With Keanu Reeves Released
With John Wick: Chapter 4 slated to hit theaters on March 24, 2023, Lionsgate released the first trailer of Keanu Reeve’s latest action-packed film. According to its IMDb, John Wick 4 follows Keanu Reeves’ character as he takes on his most lethal adversaries yet. “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley's new movies left without release dates
Star Wars alums Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley both have exciting new movies coming out – but both pictures have now been left without release dates. The distribution company STX has undergone a major reconstruction and has since announced it will no longer distribute films but will only act as a production company. That has left a number of major movies without distribution deals and, therefore, release dates.
Brendan Fraser Blasts the Golden Globes, “Will Not Participate” for ‘The Whale’
With the anticipated release of The Whale, star Brendan Fraser has been the name on everybody’s lips, and for good reason: we are living in the Brenaissance. The actor, who has continued to demonstrate why he has such a faithful fanbase, recently shared that he will stick to his guns when it comes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Fraser is refusing to participate in this year’s Golden Globe Awards despite the release of his buzzy forthcoming film.
Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
Will Barry Keoghan be the next Joker actor to call himself an Oscar winner?
Some awards prognosticators might say the key to winning an Oscar is to portray a real person. But others might say the key to winning an Oscar is to portray the Joker on the big screen. To date, four actors who have portrayed Batman’s biggest foe have also won an Oscar in their careers: Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. Two of the four, Ledger and Phoenix, actually won for their performances as the Joker. Ledger, who died in January 2008 at age 28, was posthumously awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as an...
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
