ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Tech layoffs are soaring this month

November is shaping up to be a brutal month for tech layoffs — and we’re only halfway through. Driving the news: Amazon is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 employees, the largest reduction to its headcount in the company's history (though a teeny fraction of its 1 million employees), the New York Times reports.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas

Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
TEXAS STATE
Footwear News

Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
IOWA STATE
CNN

Elon Musk heads to court over Tesla pay that made him the world’s richest person

Washington, DC CNN — Tesla and CEO Elon Musk will spend this week in court to defend the massive compensation package that helped make him the world’s richest man. The week-long trial in Delaware Court of Chancery will examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker’s board of directors created for Musk. The automaker said at the time it could be worth nearly $56 billion, making it the largest compensation package for anyone on Earth from a publicly traded company, and the net value today is $50.9 billion.
Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy