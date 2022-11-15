Permits available for Christmas tree cutting in National Forests

Read full article on original website
After a slow start, city to continue commercial use on Emerald Mountain
In a 6-1 vote on Nov. 9, the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Commission decided to stand pat on its policy for organized recreational use on the Emerald Mountain Trail Network. This past summer was the first year the city issued permits allowing commercial outfitters to offer lessons, clinics and...
Letter: We need to stop the growth in Routt County
Stop the insane growth. Any opposition to the growth is being sequestered, just like all the crime. This is an old problem, but with the new influx of people in the valley who have zero small town community experience now running the town, it has become nothing more than a “gold rush.“
Community Agriculture Alliance: Adapting for tomorrow, building soil health for a resilient future
If you’re an agricultural producer or landowner in Routt County, do you wonder if there are effective, practical, and affordable climate smart solutions that can help you adapt for tomorrow and build a resilient future?. Yes, there are and the Routt County Conservation District is here to help you.
Skulski: A morning throwing rocks at houses
In a town known for its Olympic prowess and endless success in winter sports, curling had gone unnoticed for years. It took the dominance of the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s curling team in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to spark local interest. Steamboat Springs Curling Club president John Hogan...
Letter: City should rethink fire station, city hall project
The city of Steamboat Springs should redesign or relocate the proposed downtown fire station and city office building projects for the following reasons. The proposed development will result in a loss of 40 to 64 public parking spaces. This includes 40 spaces at the 10th and Lincoln parking lot and 24 spaces along 10th Street. This loss of parking will result in additional downtown traffic and parking problems. It will also adversely impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with more vehicle traffic and on street parking. The project should not be approved until the same amount of parking removed by the project is replaced in the downtown business district.
Owner of new BBQ restaurant hopes experience, passion will be start of new Oak Creek tradition
Dana Christensen is hoping her home-grown recipes, Texas-style barbecue and a tradition of good food inspired by her grandmother will bring new life to Main Street in Oak Creek and plant the seeds for another long-running South Routt tradition. “It’s amazing,” Christensen said of the building where she plans to...
Steamboat Council sets full 9% STR tax to start Jan. 1; exempts reservations made this year
In a vote that took place just before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Steamboat Springs City Council decided to assess the full 9% tax on short-term rentals that voters approved by a strong margin last week. In a first reading of an ordinance implementing the tax, council decided it will...
EV chargers at Routt County’s new building will be open to public
Routt County is submitting a grant application to the Colorado Energy Office to add two electric vehicle charging stations at the new Health and Human Services building, the first of several planned near county buildings. Demand for these new publicly available charging stations — accommodating as many as four vehicles...
Routt County, Steamboat Creates reveal selected artists for new Health and Human Services building interior
On Monday, Nov. 14, Routt County and Steamboat Creates announced the artists who have been selected to create pieces for the interior of the new Health and Human Services building under construction at Oak and Sixth streets downtown. “Public art is one of my favorite programs due to the vast...
Multiple dimensions of local art will adorn Routt County’s new Health and Human Services building
The creativity of nearly two-dozen local artists will be featured in Routt County’s new Health and Human Services building, with works ranging from paintings to textiles and even some three-dimensional designs. Initial plans hoped to feature five to 10 pieces of art in the building, but County Purchasing Director...
The Record for Nov. 7 to 13
1:41 p.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department responded to a reported theft at a business in Curve Plaza. 2:04 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an animal bite on Sequoia Court. 3:28 p.m. — A deputy with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office helped a motorist...
Officials consider ways to improve Routt County’s Purchase of Development Rights program
After Routt County voters overwhelmingly supported reauthorization of the county’s Purchase of Development Rights program last week, officials are discussing how the program can be adapted into the future. Of the 13,250 votes cast, just 2,000 voters weren’t supportive of continuing the program that was first approved in 1996...
Steamboat honors record technicians for Law Enforcement Record Personnel Week
Gov. Jared Polis recently reapproved a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 7-11 as Law Enforcement Records Personnel Week, and the city of Steamboat Springs made sure to highlight its team of record technicians. “The records team provides vital services for the Steamboat Springs Police Department that fulfills our mission...
