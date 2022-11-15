Permits available for Christmas tree cutting in National Forests

The city of Steamboat Springs should redesign or relocate the proposed downtown fire station and city office building projects for the following reasons. The proposed development will result in a loss of 40 to 64 public parking spaces. This includes 40 spaces at the 10th and Lincoln parking lot and 24 spaces along 10th Street. This loss of parking will result in additional downtown traffic and parking problems. It will also adversely impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with more vehicle traffic and on street parking. The project should not be approved until the same amount of parking removed by the project is replaced in the downtown business district.

