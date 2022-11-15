ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Girls Golf Wraps Up Successful Season

On October 17th, Girls Golf wrapped up a successful season with a five win five loss record. Although they faced many difficulties with last year’s star player Adora Liu graduating, and the team having only 5 players (the minimum number of players to compete), the team’s dedication allowed them to rise above their challenges and continue to improve.
