Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD
Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Vladimir Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesian government official OLD
Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of world leaders from the G20 nations in Indonesia next week, Indonesian and Russian officials confirmed, avoiding the platform where he would face western leaders for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to lead the Russian delegation at the two-day G20 summit in Bali, beginning 15 November.Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, said Mr Putin explained his absence from the summit to the Indonesian president Joko Widodo and confirmed that Mr Lavrov will be present on...
China sends warplanes into Taiwan air defence zone in response to UK minister’s visit OLD
China sent 31 military aircraft into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone on Monday in an apparent response to British trade minister Greg Hands’s visit to the island nation.The warplanes were part of a larger sortie of 63 aircraft and four naval vessels that were spotted near the island's "surrounding region", the Taiwanese defence ministry said.The planes were tracked with electronic tools and Taiwan responded with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems, it said.China flew the highest number of warplanes into Taiwan's airspace on Monday since US White House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit in August, according to Bloomberg.Beijing has beefed...
POLITICO
The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’
DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
China's Xi Jinping was filmed lecturing Justin Trudeau in an awkward exchange. It offers a rare glimpse into Xi's personal style of diplomacy.
"That's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau at the G20 Summit, in a rare unscripted interaction from the typically calculated Chinese president.
U.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
Western leaders on high alert after explosion in Poland kills 2
Top Ukrainian leaders are accusing Russia of launching the attack as leaders in the U.S. and Europe remain cautious.
Rishi Sunak’s controversial meeting with Chinese president cancelled
Rishi Sunak’s controversial meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping has been cancelled amid disruption caused to the G20 summit in Indonesia after a missile strike in Poland.Downing Street blamed timetable disruption resulting from the shock incident for squeezing the Xi talks out of the PM’s schedule, but declined to say which side had cancelled the meeting.Plans for the meeting on the margins of the Bali summit, announced at the last minute on Tuesday, sparked alarm among Conservative China hawks, who feared Mr Sunak was going soft on Beijing.It came after Mr Sunak signalled that he would not press ahead...
'You are damaging the United States military': Smith rips McCarthy call to delay defense bill
The GOP leader has said the bill should be put on hold so Republicans can address "woke" policies.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico
Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
Why India overtaking China as most populous country is more than symbolic
On the day India surpasses China as the world’s most populous nation, the change for both countries will be psychological and symbolic. China will still be the greater economic power, the one challenging the United States for full superpower status, but it will no longer be able to call itself the largest nation by sheer numbers.
CNBC
Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other Asia-Pacific leaders convene in Bangkok for economic forum
Officials from 21 Asia-Pacific economies are gathering in Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting kicks off Thursday. Attendees for the group's first in-person summit in four years includes Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Many leaders also attended the...
Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems
Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.
Parents of Cuba protesters blocked from meeting US officials
Activist groups and U.S. officials say at least six parents of Cubans serving harsh prison sentences after they participated in protests last year were temporarily detained and prevented from visiting an American delegation
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
