Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Third Man Charged in 2021 Manhattan Robbery MurderBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz
In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
ihsvoice.com
Valhaunted: Behind the Screams
“Valhaunted: Alice in Horrorland” was an exhilarating and frightening production by Irvington’s Drama Department to celebrate Halloween. It was an immersive haunted house experience that groups of 10 people went in at a time to experience. Planning for the script, costumes, set designs, and much more have gone on since the beginning of the school year. This resulted in one of the most successful Valhaunteds yet.
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods
Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
ihsvoice.com
Ready for a Change? Let’s Taco-Bout the Trucks
Are you tired of Bronco Billy’s and the school cafeteria everyday? Are you upset that the only fast food near you is McDonalds and Taco Bell? Do you want something more authentic? Well, I was on a mission to know which taco truck (in close proximity to school) was the tastiest, cheapest, and fastest for students to be able to change up their lunch menu.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City
Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Route 94 Crash
A motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a weekend crash with a Honda on Route 94 in Warren County, police confirmed. The crash occurred just before 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen told DailyVoice.com. A four-door Honda sedan was stopped at Vail Road and Rt....
Search underway for missing NJ hiker: 'Everybody's in a panic to find him'
The search continued Tuesday for a 41-year-old New Jersey man who went missing over the weekend while hiking along the Ramapo River.
roi-nj.com
Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future
After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Video: Driver From Rockland, 22, Escapes Burning Jeep Moments Before It Bursts Into Flames
A 22-year-old motorist from Rockland County avoided a frightful fate after a crash ignited a ferocious fire that quickly engulfed her Jeep. The motorist didn't have much time after her Patriot slammed into a utility pole in Old Tappan on Westwood Avenue between Stone Point Park and Washington Avenue South.
Ringwood residents upset over death of 4 bears cubs usually spotted around town
Some members of a Passaic County community are upset over what it believes to be an illegal bear kill.
