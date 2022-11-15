ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

The Barrino who got away is reeled back in as new boys basketball coach at Shabazz

In the long, proud boys basketball history linking Newark Shabazz with the Barrino/Blackmon families, Nazzir Barrino is the one who got away. Though he grew up in the Brick City’s South Ward, Barrino did not attend Shabazz, like cousins Antonio and Alray Blackmon and Da’Shon Barrino, or like Nassir’s own father, Angelo Barrino. Nassir turned some ankles of kids who tried covering him as a playmaking grammar school point guard, and he broke some hearts back home when it was revealed he would attend Hudson Catholic for his freshman year in 2011-12.
NEWARK, NJ
ihsvoice.com

Valhaunted: Behind the Screams

“Valhaunted: Alice in Horrorland” was an exhilarating and frightening production by Irvington’s Drama Department to celebrate Halloween. It was an immersive haunted house experience that groups of 10 people went in at a time to experience. Planning for the script, costumes, set designs, and much more have gone on since the beginning of the school year. This resulted in one of the most successful Valhaunteds yet.
IRVINGTON, NJ
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall accused of contributing to flooding in local neighborhoods

Libre Jones and her husband moved to the Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark — just steps from Seton Hall’s campus — in early 2021. While they couldn’t afford a home in South Orange, Ivy Hill offered proximity to the suburbs, a good school system, and a quiet, neighborly community.
NEWARK, NJ
ihsvoice.com

Ready for a Change? Let’s Taco-Bout the Trucks

Are you tired of Bronco Billy’s and the school cafeteria everyday? Are you upset that the only fast food near you is McDonalds and Taco Bell? Do you want something more authentic? Well, I was on a mission to know which taco truck (in close proximity to school) was the tastiest, cheapest, and fastest for students to be able to change up their lunch menu.
IRVINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Kings of Kobe in Newport Mall, Jersey City

Last Saturday, I was invited at Kings of Kobe in the Newport Mall, in Jersey City. Let’s first clarify one thing: there is no Kobe beef there, but rather American Wagyu, served in different forms: steaks, burgers, hot dogs or chili. Located across from the Cheesecake Factory, Kings of Kobe is fairly big with, on one side, a large bar, and the other, the dining room where upbeat music is played while you are waiting for your meal.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Route 94 Crash

A motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a weekend crash with a Honda on Route 94 in Warren County, police confirmed. The crash occurred just before 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen told DailyVoice.com. A four-door Honda sedan was stopped at Vail Road and Rt....
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future

After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy