ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’

DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Reaction is pouring in after Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek another term in the House Democratic leadership.

Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) put it this way: "No Speaker of the House has ever achieved more. From her historic rise to the first female Speaker to her long list of accomplishments, she has never wavered from her commitment and service to the American people. Her legacy is unmatched, and she truly is irreplaceable."
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
AFP

Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The return of American exceptionalism

America faces a two-front ideological battle: one at home, one abroad. Victory or defeat on either front will influence the outcome in the other such that any loss is calamitous. Across the battlefield abroad sits the Chinese Communist Party, waging information warfare dedicated to convincing the world that America is...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Some of the new members of the 118th Congress are returning to Hill life after serving as staffers earlier in their careers. Here are a few of them.

Members-elect have done everything from working in district offices to serving as chiefs of staff. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the primaries and won big in the general election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (D-Ala.). But before her campaign, she had served as Shelby's chief of staff from 2016 to 2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy