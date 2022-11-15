Read full article on original website
The bad omen before Trump’s ‘special announcement’
DRAIN THE LAKE — As one after another of Donald Trump’s favored candidates either lost or under-performed traditionalist Republicans in last week’s election, Trump world held out hope the former president might find some redemption in the West. Had Kari Lake won in Arizona, she would have...
Reaction is pouring in after Nancy Pelosi announced she would not seek another term in the House Democratic leadership.
Ways and Means Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) put it this way: "No Speaker of the House has ever achieved more. From her historic rise to the first female Speaker to her long list of accomplishments, she has never wavered from her commitment and service to the American people. Her legacy is unmatched, and she truly is irreplaceable."
Opinion | This Is What’s Going to Happen If Candidate Trump Gets Indicted
An indicted former president running again for the White House has never happened. But it’s not impossible to predict how it will all shake out.
'You are damaging the United States military': Smith rips McCarthy call to delay defense bill
The GOP leader has said the bill should be put on hold so Republicans can address "woke" policies.
Judge blocks Title 42 limits at border
Court says that policy restricting immigration due to the pandemic is outdated.
Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit
Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
America founded as a Christian nation? Nothing could be further from the truth
Letters to the editor on Christian nationalism, standing up to defend democracy, Trump followers dying of COVID and a former longtime Republican state senator endorses Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.
Thousands of Christians Condemn Rep. Greene, Mike Flynn as 'False Prophets'
A Christian organization said Greene, Flynn and other Republicans have a "track record of misusing and appropriating Christianity for their own political gain."
New documents show top DeSantis official coordinating with ‘Perla’ over migrant flights
Documents released Monday night show a high level of coordination between a top official in the DeSantis administration and people responsible for facilitating migrant flights.
Western leaders on high alert after explosion in Poland kills 2
Top Ukrainian leaders are accusing Russia of launching the attack as leaders in the U.S. and Europe remain cautious.
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
Ukraine tells allies it may not be able to recover from more Russian attacks on energy systems
Ukrainian officials are asking the U.S. and Europe for parts to fix its electric grid and gas systems.
Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats
In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots
The DOE official said, 'That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is [because of]... their perceived loss of power & privilege'
Pelosi to step down as top Democrat after Republicans take House
Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing first woman to wield the speaker's gavel in the US House of Representatives, said Thursday that she will step down as party leader when Republicans take control of the chamber in January. - Divided Congress - Kevin McCarthy, a 57-year-old Republican lawmaker from California, is lobbying to take over the speaker's gavel from Pelosi in the Republican-majority House.
5 things to know for Nov. 17: House, Layoffs, UVA shooting, Ukraine, College rankings
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Zeldin in demand after putting New York Dems on the defensive
Some new opportunities are already starting to materialize after his strong showing in the governor's race.
GOP civil war spreads to Georgia runoff
Republican factions squabble over strategy and whether Trump's latest campaign will help or hurt Walker.
The return of American exceptionalism
America faces a two-front ideological battle: one at home, one abroad. Victory or defeat on either front will influence the outcome in the other such that any loss is calamitous. Across the battlefield abroad sits the Chinese Communist Party, waging information warfare dedicated to convincing the world that America is...
Some of the new members of the 118th Congress are returning to Hill life after serving as staffers earlier in their careers. Here are a few of them.
Members-elect have done everything from working in district offices to serving as chiefs of staff. Welcome back: Sen.-elect Katie Britt beat out Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in the primaries and won big in the general election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (D-Ala.). But before her campaign, she had served as Shelby's chief of staff from 2016 to 2018.
