ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game

There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
DETROIT, MI
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 11 game: Aaron Rodgers rolls, Lamar Jackson heats up, more

As we enter Week 11, only eight weeks stand between now and the NFL playoffs. As legendary Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione would say, "Can you believe it?" It has been a wildly unpredictable season in many ways, with scoring down and a plethora of teams taking bettors by surprise. Such volatility has led many to the prop betting market, which is why we discuss our favorite player props and game props every Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty

The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
DALLAS, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers

The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Jalen Ramsey reminds LeBron James about lying memes in hilarious 'Thursday Night Football' exchange

LeBron James hasn't suited up for the Lakers in more than a week, but that hasn't stopped him from taking over the internet again. Social media has been flooded with memes calling out James for lying about various topics over the years, and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey made sure he knew about it on Thursday's episode of "TNF in the Shop," a new alternate broadcast for NFL games on Amazon.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11

As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup

Highlighting a strong Week 11 of NFL action, Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) travel to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football. This should be an entertaining divisional clash, with Kansas City trying to stay ahead of the Dolphins and Titans and Los Angeles trying to rebound from a tough Week 10 loss to the 49ers. With the Chiefs favored -5, this is a tough one to bet — the Chiefs won by a field goal when these squads met in late September, but L.A. was much more healthy at that stage of the season. This seems like a great opportunity for us to assemble a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com

Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, David Njoku for Week 11

Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are monitoring the latest injury reports on standout tight ends Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, and David Njoku. All three have impressed this season and are among the top-two receiving options on their respective teams. If any of these pass-catchers cannot play, owners will need to make some quick start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there's a talent disparity.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field

NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy