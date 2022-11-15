Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
ng-sportingnews.com
Twitter clowns Lions over Ford Field carnival displaced by Browns vs. Bills game
There have been a fair share of carnivals in Ford Field over the years. That was a bit more literal ahead of the Bills-Browns game. The Land on Demand's Tony Grossi reported there was a carnival set up in Ford Field that had to be taken down before the Browns and Bills play in Detroit, which was relocated from Buffalo.
ng-sportingnews.com
Titans' Derrick Henry had historic passing performance vs. Packers: 'I call myself a young Peyton Manning'
What can't Derrick Henry do? It appears that list is very short at this point. Henry peppered the box score on "Thursday Night Football" against the Packers, rushing 28 times for 87 yards with a touchdown, completing both pass attempts for four yards and a touchdown and catching two passes for 45 yards.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 11 game: Aaron Rodgers rolls, Lamar Jackson heats up, more
As we enter Week 11, only eight weeks stand between now and the NFL playoffs. As legendary Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione would say, "Can you believe it?" It has been a wildly unpredictable season in many ways, with scoring down and a plethora of teams taking bettors by surprise. Such volatility has led many to the prop betting market, which is why we discuss our favorite player props and game props every Thursday.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James on 'Thursday Night Football', explained: What to know about 'TNF in The Shop' alternate stream
As Amazon makes its way through its first season as the exclusive home of NFL's "Thursday Night Football," it continues to find ways to allow viewers to experience the game in ways they never have before. In the age of alternate broadcasts, Amazon's latest undertaking tabs one of the biggest...
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will undergo an MRI after exiting Friday night's game against the Bucks with a left foot injury, sources told ESPN.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff chances: How Green Bay can still earn NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Packers will not be winning a fourth consecutive NFC North title in 2022. After going 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4 the previous three seasons under coach Matt LaFleur, the best Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay can finish this season is 10-7. At 4-7, they're 11th in the NFC playoff race...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers
The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jalen Ramsey reminds LeBron James about lying memes in hilarious 'Thursday Night Football' exchange
LeBron James hasn't suited up for the Lakers in more than a week, but that hasn't stopped him from taking over the internet again. Social media has been flooded with memes calling out James for lying about various topics over the years, and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey made sure he knew about it on Thursday's episode of "TNF in the Shop," a new alternate broadcast for NFL games on Amazon.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers showdown includes Travis Kelce, Austin Ekeler & Patrick Mahomes in a star-studded lineup
Highlighting a strong Week 11 of NFL action, Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) travel to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4) on Sunday Night Football. This should be an entertaining divisional clash, with Kansas City trying to stay ahead of the Dolphins and Titans and Los Angeles trying to rebound from a tough Week 10 loss to the 49ers. With the Chiefs favored -5, this is a tough one to bet — the Chiefs won by a field goal when these squads met in late September, but L.A. was much more healthy at that stage of the season. This seems like a great opportunity for us to assemble a DraftKings Showdown lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 11 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans to open Week 11 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), the weather also will be a factor on top of the matchups. With winds around 10 mph and temperatures dipping down to 25 degrees at kickoff time at Lambeau Field, some fantasy football owners might be giving extra scrutiny to their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, David Njoku for Week 11
Heading into Sunday's kickoff, fantasy football owners are monitoring the latest injury reports on standout tight ends Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, and David Njoku. All three have impressed this season and are among the top-two receiving options on their respective teams. If any of these pass-catchers cannot play, owners will need to make some quick start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there's a talent disparity.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Titans-Packers Showdown tournaments
Week 11 kicks off on Thursday night with the Titans traveling to Lambeau Field. The Packers are three-point favorites in this prime-time matchup, and the game has an O/U of 41, according to BetMGM. Even though this TNF contest has a low point total, both teams have some interesting DFS options for DraftKings Showdown lineups.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL shares mic'd up video of stunned Vikings reacting to Justin Jefferson's catch: 'Bro, he's different'
Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches in NFL history to spark the Vikings' 33-30 win over the Bills in Week 10. The play occurred on the Vikings' final offensive drive of regulation. The team was facing a fourth-and-18 when Kirk Cousins heaved up a deep shot to Jefferson.
