We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to shopping for holiday decor, Costco might not be the first place you think of, but honestly, maybe it should be! Around the holidays, I’m always finding little touches for my home — whether it’s something traditional like a wreath or more unexpected like a succulent terrarium. On my most recent trip, I spotted a find that I knew instantly would make the perfect centerpiece for my Thanksgiving table: This Sea & Sand Molded Glass Candle.

3 DAYS AGO