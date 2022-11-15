GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO