WOOD
Assault suspect charged with shooting at GRPD officer, stabbing dog
The man charged with shooting at a Grand Rapids police officer and repeatedly stabbing a police dog during a standoff on Sunday has a history of mental illness. (Nov. 16, 2022) Assault suspect charged with shooting at GRPD officer, …. The man charged with shooting at a Grand Rapids police...
WOOD
Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles
Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
‘She brought my daughter home dead’: Mom seeks justice in fatal OD
It's been 18 months since Jill Fox lost her only child to an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Suspect arrested in triple shooting, killing of Western Michigan University student
PORTAGE, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man wanted for the killing of a Western Michigan University student, as well as the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child, has been arrested. The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety issued a joint news release on...
Fox17
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Man found guilty of murder in 1983 White Cloud cold case
A Newaygo County jury found a man guilty of murder in the 1983 disappearance of a White Cloud man.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
WOOD
What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
WNEM
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media, sheriff says
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County sheriff said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said 28-year-old...
WOOD
Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In This Part Of Grand Rapids?
Snowball fights are a right of passage for all kids once the wintertime starts. It never occurred to me that some children don't get to experience snowball fights because of laws within their cities. There are even cities in Michigan that have banned all snowball fights. Houghton. Within the city...
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse
A Kalamazoo County man pleaded guilty to several counts of financial elder abuse, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Greenville man charged in connection with shooting near middle school
The Greenville Department of Public Safety says an active shooting situation happened Wednesday, near a school, which led to the arrest of one person.
wkzo.com
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
Attorneys meet for informational conference in Lyoya murder case
There was an informational conference in the murder case against a former Grand Rapids police officer in the death of Patrick Lyoya Tuesday morning.
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in late August, Portage police said.
WOOD
Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022) New reporting requirements for Michigan firearm...
WOOD
Maranda Helen DeVos K9
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore (Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren). Light, lake effect snow will accumulate around 1-2 inches. Areas further inland will likely see under an inch. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with a few teens possible northeast of Grand Rapids.
WOOD
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off for moon
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday. NASA plans to have the crew capsule orbit the moon and return to Earth in about three weeks. (Nov. 16) NASA’s mightiest rocket lifts off for moon. NASA's new moon rocket blasted...
