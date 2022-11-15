ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles

Every week, Corewell Health's K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

What to do if you’re faced with a legal issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Most people go through life never having to deal with a criminal investigation or allegations but if you do end up being confronted with that situation, you may not know where to turn. Your best bet may be to turn to a lawyer. Chip & Britt join us from Willey and Chamberlain, our Criminal Defense Expert.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Kent Dems’ HQ vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Someone tagged the Kent County Democratic Party headquarters with antisemitic graffiti overnight, the party says. (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Maranda Helen DeVos K9

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore (Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren). Light, lake effect snow will accumulate around 1-2 inches. Areas further inland will likely see under an inch. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with a few teens possible northeast of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off for moon

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday. NASA plans to have the crew capsule orbit the moon and return to Earth in about three weeks. (Nov. 16)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

