On the latest episode of the Daily Faceoff Show, Frank Seravalli and Matt Larkin discussed the streaky start to the St. Louis Blues’ season. Frank Seravalli: Let’s drop the puck on this, the binary Blues. Win streak or losing streak, that’s it; that’s all they know. Win three to start the season, lose eight in a row, and they have now gotten back to level ground at a solid 8-8 after a five-game winning streak. Wow, where do you go with this St. Louis Blues team, Matt? It’s unbelievable to see this type of swing, and I’m sure its emotional for the players as well. They were questioning themselves big time, looking like they needed a spark of some kind.
The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers, The Athletic‘s Michael Russo was first to report on Friday. Jost, 24, has three points (all assists) in 12 games with the Wild this year. He’s under contract at a $2 million cap hit through the end of the 2022–23 season, at which point he’ll be eligible to become a restricted free agent.
