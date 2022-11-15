Read full article on original website
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of...
Shania Twain is “Excited” to Unveil the Tracklist for ‘Queen of Me’
Shania Twain has released the tracklist for her upcoming album, Queen of Me. The new effort features a dozen songs, including her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” the opening song “Giddy Up” that’s described in a press release as “energetic,” while the title track is described as “empowered” and the album closer, “The Hardest Stone,” is labeled “passionate.” “BEST Friend,” “Pretty Liar” and “Inhale/Exhale AIR” are among the other song titles.
Harry Styles hit in the eye with Skittles during "Love on Tour" concert
Harry Styles was pelted with Skittles during his "Love on Tour" show in Los Angeles on Monday — and apparently got hit in the eye.
Check Out the 2022 MTV EMA Winners, Including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Sam Smith
She has already broken the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify after the release of the highly anticipated "Midnights" album last month, and now Taylor Swift has further recognition that she's reached icon status after bagging four awards at the 2022 MTV EMAs. The "Anti-Hero" singer took home the awards for best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video, making her the most successful nominee of the evening. Nicki Minaj bagged two awards for best song and best hip-hop, while Harry Styles won best live and best UK & Ireland act.
Shania Twain Wants to Collaborate with Harry Styles: “Magic Will Happen”
Pop-country queen Shania Twain and newly-crowned pop prince Harry Styles have one thing in common: they’re both having the year of their lives. Going into a new year – why not combine that star power?. On the Nov. 14 episode of TalkShopLive with Nancy O’Dell, the “Man! I...
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album
From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
Keith Urban Unveils New Las Vegas Residency
Keith Urban is planning to spring into action in early 2023. Urban, who just finished the U.S. leg of his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022,” announced his next Las Vegas residency on Monday morning. The “Street Called Main” singer unveiled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,...
Queen of Country! Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth Makes Her the Highest Earning ‘American Idol’ Alum Ever
Queen of country! Carrie Underwood is living happily “Ever Ever After” with her massive net worth. The country superstar first rose to fame after winning season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since then, Carrie has taken over the country music scene as a record 23-time CMT Award winner. Music is not the only area of the entertainment world she has gone on to conquer. You will be blown away by how much money the powerhouse performer actually makes.
Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’
Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
CMA Awards 2022: Watch Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire pay tribute to Loretta Lynn
Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night. In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro
The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Why Taylor Swift's album Midnights wasn't nominated for the 2023 Grammys
Taylor Swift has been smashing records left and right with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. Not only has she become the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, but it also had the largest streaming week for an album by a female artist ever. The only thing it doesn't have? A 2023 Grammy nomination, apparently.
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency
It’s been nearly nine years since Garth Brooks ended his last Las Vegas residency. Monday morning (Nov. 14), the country superstar announced his return to Sin City, detailing a 2023 stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars...
Bruce Springsteen performs, talks Taylor Swift tour rumors on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 73-year-old singer performed the song "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" was originally performed by...
Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile Lead Country’s 2023 Grammy Awards Nominees
A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Alex Morgan Looks Stunning in Blue for Date Night
The soccer star rocked a blue wrap dress at the USWNT Players’ Ball event.
