American Songwriter

Shania Twain is “Excited” to Unveil the Tracklist for ‘Queen of Me’

Shania Twain has released the tracklist for her upcoming album, Queen of Me. The new effort features a dozen songs, including her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” the opening song “Giddy Up” that’s described in a press release as “energetic,” while the title track is described as “empowered” and the album closer, “The Hardest Stone,” is labeled “passionate.” “BEST Friend,” “Pretty Liar” and “Inhale/Exhale AIR” are among the other song titles.
PopSugar

Check Out the 2022 MTV EMA Winners, Including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Sam Smith

She has already broken the record for the most-streamed album in a single day on Spotify after the release of the highly anticipated "Midnights" album last month, and now Taylor Swift has further recognition that she's reached icon status after bagging four awards at the 2022 MTV EMAs. The "Anti-Hero" singer took home the awards for best artist, best video, best pop, and best longform video, making her the most successful nominee of the evening. Nicki Minaj bagged two awards for best song and best hip-hop, while Harry Styles won best live and best UK & Ireland act.
RadarOnline

'She's Hesitant': Keith Urban Urging Nicole Kidman To Record Her Own Album

From A-list actress to chart-making singer? Ever since Nicole Kidman belted out a duet for Luke Evan's new album, her Australian hubby, country singer Keith Urban, has been urging her to record an album of her own, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The 55-year-old actress showed off her...
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CMT

Keith Urban Unveils New Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is planning to spring into action in early 2023. Urban, who just finished the U.S. leg of his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022,” announced his next Las Vegas residency on Monday morning. The “Street Called Main” singer unveiled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,...
Life and Style Weekly

Queen of Country! Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth Makes Her the Highest Earning ‘American Idol’ Alum Ever

Queen of country! Carrie Underwood is living happily “Ever Ever After” with her massive net worth. The country superstar first rose to fame after winning season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since then, Carrie has taken over the country music scene as a record 23-time CMT Award winner. Music is not the only area of the entertainment world she has gone on to conquer. You will be blown away by how much money the powerhouse performer actually makes.
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
Outsider.com

2022 CMA Awards: Fans Call for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s Return as Hosts During Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning’s Intro

The 56th annual CMA Awards ceremony has officially begun with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at the helm—and many fans are already airing their disappointment. It seemed that fans were excited when they learned that Bryan was returning as a host for the second year in a row. And when he announced that his friend and NFL great Manning was helping, social media went wild. But after only minutes of the airing, people took to Twitter to ask for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley’s return.
Taste of Country

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
EW.com

Why Taylor Swift's album Midnights wasn't nominated for the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift has been smashing records left and right with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights. Not only has she become the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, but it also had the largest streaming week for an album by a female artist ever. The only thing it doesn't have? A 2023 Grammy nomination, apparently.
American Songwriter

Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency

It’s been nearly nine years since Garth Brooks ended his last Las Vegas residency. Monday morning (Nov. 14), the country superstar announced his return to Sin City, detailing a 2023 stint at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars...
