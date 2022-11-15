ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Learning is fun at the Adventure Science Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Adventure Science Center is hands on learning with 3 floors of exhibits. They offer educational programs, camps and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

NTSB renews push to add seat belts to every school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its push for every school bus to have seat belts after publishing a report on a deadly 2020 school bus crash in Tennessee. The NTSB first announced its recommendation in 2018 before the school bus driver and a 7-year-old...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in a South Nashville neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fannie Williams Street around 5:30 a.m. and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center but the injury is considered non-life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Social Services to open cold weather shelter Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services announced they will be providing a place for those needing shelter as temperatures reach below freezing. The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 12 hours. Transportation to the shelter will be made available.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shelters gear up for the cold season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons. “We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said. When low temperatures...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shelbyville nurse accused of abusing, neglecting elderly patients

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – A licensed practical nurse accused of neglecting and abusing elderly patients at an assisted living facility in Bedford County was arrested last week. Cody Andrew Prestwood, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of an elderly adult, two counts of neglect of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

21.5 lbs. of marijuana seized at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police discovered a large amount of marijuana in a bag arriving from Los Angeles overnight at Nashville International Airport (BNA). According to the arrest affidavit, officers at BNA were watching luggage come in on a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles early Monday morning when a strong marijuana odor was detected coming from one of the bags.
NASHVILLE, TN

