WSMV
Titans, Mayor Cooper announce $15M donation for Nashville high school athletic programs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s public high schools received a welcome surprise on Wednesday. Mayor John Cooper announced all of them will get new sports fields. Each of the 15 Metro Nashville Public Schools high school will split $15 million, all of which will see significant improvements to their athletic fields.
WSMV
TSU students skeptical about possible new University Office of Customer Relations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is hoping to solve its communication issue between the university and students by creating a new department. University leadership announced the formation of an Office of Customer Relations after coming before a Senate committee on Tuesday about its housing issues. WSMV4 asked TSU...
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
WSMV
Learning is fun at the Adventure Science Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Adventure Science Center is hands on learning with 3 floors of exhibits. They offer educational programs, camps and so much more. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo gives us an inside look.
WSMV
State’s Christmas tree headed to Capitol
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Christmas tree will soon be on display at the Tennessee State Capitol after a Nashville family donated it after planting it two decades ago. “It’s surreal watching. All of a sudden, it’s floating way like it’s got balloons or something. It was neat,” Joe...
WSMV
NTSB renews push to add seat belts to every school bus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its push for every school bus to have seat belts after publishing a report on a deadly 2020 school bus crash in Tennessee. The NTSB first announced its recommendation in 2018 before the school bus driver and a 7-year-old...
WSMV
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in a South Nashville neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fannie Williams Street around 5:30 a.m. and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center but the injury is considered non-life-threatening.
WSMV
Davidson Co. residents look to Metro Action Commission to help with rent, utility assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Davidson County residents have applied for utilities and rental assistance through Metro Action Commission this application season. Metro Action Commission, also known as MAC, has facilities that meet the income requirements with things like electricity, water, rent, and mortgage bills. “Definitely the inflation, the rising...
WSMV
Madison neighborhood lives in fear of homeless in community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A spike in the homeless population on Maple Street in Madison now has some people said they’re scared for their safety, saying people constantly walk around with knives and guns. “They come behind building with machetes and knives,” Ricky Molina said. Molina, who owns...
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
WSMV
Metro Social Services to open cold weather shelter Wednesday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Social Services announced they will be providing a place for those needing shelter as temperatures reach below freezing. The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. and will remain open for 12 hours. Transportation to the shelter will be made available.
WSMV
2 Ezell-Harding students arrested after false report, gun found in backpack
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Ezell-Harding Christian School students face separate charges after a 15-year-old female allegedly reported to school officials she was receiving threatening texts, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said the female reported she was receiving threatening texts. During the school’s implementation of the school’s safety plan due...
WSMV
Shelters gear up for the cold season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures have fallen and homeless shelters are gearing up for the colder seasons. “We want people to come out of the cold. We don’t want them out on the streets,” Cheryl Chunn, Vice President of Development at Nashville Rescue Mission, said. When low temperatures...
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
WSMV
Pawn shop owner/operator arrested after 10-month police investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 1,000 stolen items were seized by Metro Police from a Middle Tennessee pawn shop on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation led Metro Police to carry out search warrants simultaneously at four Music City Pawn locations – three in Davidson County and one in Franklin. “Whenever...
WSMV
One year since 4-year-old returns home after becomes center of nationwide manhunt
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Saturday marks one year since Noah Clare landed at BNA. Right after, he had a welcome home parade in Gallatin. The then four-year-old had been at the center of a nationwide manhunt after his father allegedly kidnapped him and fled the state. The case led to...
WSMV
Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network. “When I...
WSMV
Shelbyville nurse accused of abusing, neglecting elderly patients
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – A licensed practical nurse accused of neglecting and abusing elderly patients at an assisted living facility in Bedford County was arrested last week. Cody Andrew Prestwood, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of an elderly adult, two counts of neglect of...
WSMV
21.5 lbs. of marijuana seized at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Airport Police discovered a large amount of marijuana in a bag arriving from Los Angeles overnight at Nashville International Airport (BNA). According to the arrest affidavit, officers at BNA were watching luggage come in on a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles early Monday morning when a strong marijuana odor was detected coming from one of the bags.
