Astros Add France to 40-Man Roster for Rule 5 Draft Protection

The Houston Astros protected right-handed pitcher J.P. France from the Rule 5 Draft by adding him to the 40-man roster.

The deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft came at 5 p.m. Tuesday. And for the Houston Astros , Triple-A Sugar Land righty J.P. France was protected, moving the 40-man roster total to 36.

France was called while he was deer hunting, a source told Inside the Astros before the team announced the pitcher's addition. He was exiting his deer stand to collect a six-point buck and was elated by the news.

France posted a 3.90 ERA and an 11.06 K/9 across 110.2 innings of work for the Space Cowboys in 2022. Moving to the bullpen in August, the 27-year-old was converted from a starting pitcher to a reliever in a bid to further his chances of becoming a Major League contributor.

The Astros had three top-30 prospects — Cristian Gonzalez, Jayden Murray and Corey Julks — eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. None of the three were protected, leaving France the only prospect added to the 40-man roster. Gonzalez told Inside the Astros earlier today he was hoping to be added.

Singleton Makes It Back

Former Astros first baseman Jon Singleton had his contract selected by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Singleton last played in the Major Leagues in 2015 with Houston. According to Spotrac, Houston paid off his contract last season, but his wife, Linzy, told Inside the Astros that wasn't the case, noting a buyout a few years ago.

Pair of Red Sox Receive the Call

The Astros dealt a pair of prospects — Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez — to the Boston Red Sox for Christian Vázquez before the deadline. The two were added to the 40-man roster this week with Abreu being protected Tuesday from the Rule 5 Draft.

