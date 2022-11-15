Read full article on original website
Signs of the holiday blues and how to cope with them
The holiday season is often associated with feeling joyous. But for many, that is not the case. It’s called the “holiday blues,” and this can be due to seasonal changes in eating and sleeping habits, financial struggles, challenges within a relationship, medical problems, or the death of a loved one, said Dr. Debra Wentz, President, and CEO of the NJ Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies.
The secret to the best turkey – Wow your family this Thanksgiving
Never have a dry turkey again. Ever. I first posted this recipe in 2018, though I had been making my turkey this way for years, and people still ask me for it. If you are shopping this weekend for your Thanksgiving menu, add the ingredients to your list and create the most moist and flavorful turkey you have ever had.
