Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves
That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
Astros have strong interest in stealing slugger from Yankees
The New York Yankees were unable to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the ALCS this year, and the defending World Series champions may try to further the gap between the two teams by going after one of New York’s best players this winter. Ken Rosenthal of The...
Yankees re-sign lefty slugger to 2-year deal
New York — The Yankees have re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Tuesday. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported news of the agreement. The deal is worth between $34 million and $35 million with a third-year...
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks
The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
FOX Sports
Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $20 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.
FOX Sports
Anthony Rizzo re-signs with Yankees; several others reject QO
The MLB’s offseason has begun, and with free agency underway, more than a dozen players had to decide by Tuesday whether they would accept qualifying offers from their respective teams. The final tally: Two players accepted and 12 declined, with two from the latter group already inking new contracts.
Steinbrenner met with Judge, says ‘we’ve got a good thing;’ Yankees sign Rizzo
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner held a one-on-one meeting with Aaron Judge to make sure the star free agent slugger knows how much New York wants him back. “I do believe he wants to be a Yankee. I think we’ve got a good thing going here,” Steinbrenner said Tuesday during a 30-minute question-and-answer session with reporters at the Major League Baseball owners meeting.
Yankees threatening to spend more money this offseason?
The New York Yankees inspired some confidence among their fans with one of their big moves on Tuesday. The Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with $40 million guaranteed. There is a $17 million club option for the third season, with a $6 million buyout. The re-signing of...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees bring back Anthony Rizzo, Part II: PSA Community Reaction
The hot stove is officially on. No, it wasn’t the Aaron Judge re-signing that we’re all hoping desperately gets announced soon so we can approach the offseason with at least something that resembles confidence. It was Anthony Rizzo signing a two-year deal for the second time in 2022. Whereas the first one contained an opt-out after year one, this one includes a club option for 2025.
Pinstripe Alley
Anthony Rizzo’s return locks down a vital position on the 2023 Yankees
The Yankees have made their first notable move of the offseason, bringing Anthony Rizzo back on a two-year contract that will guarantee the veteran $40 million and give New York an option to bring him back in 2025. The news came out mere hours after Rizzo rejected the qualifying offer and looked to be headed for a drawn-out negotiation in free agency.
Pinstripe Alley
I simulated the 2022-23 Yankees offseason
Every year, SB Nation holds a simulation of the MLB offseason. Thirty volunteers take the role of GM for their favorite MLB squad, are given directives from their “owner,” and set off to build the best possible team. This is my fourth consecutive year as the Yankees’ GM, and this year, my crack team in the front office featured Esteban Rivera, Peter Brody, and Madison Pavich.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Clay Holmes
When the Yankees traded for Clay Holmes last year, many in the fanbase were outraged. While this was not necessarily because of Holmes himself — most of the anger was directed towards the team’s decision to trade Hoy Park, who had been raking in Triple-A — his 4.93 ERA in 44 games with the Pirates didn’t help matters. And yet suddenly, much like Wandy Peralta before him, Holmes found himself in pinstripes, turning in a 1.61 ERA in 28 innings the rest of the way. Powered by a massive drop in walks (from 5.4 to 1.3 BB/9), the right-hander became a reliable weapon in the middle innings.
Pinstripe Alley
The fascinating connections of the longest-tenured Yankee
Backup catchers come, and backup catchers go. The Yankees have a pretty solid one on their hands. Kyle Higashioka isn’t anything special as far as baseball ability goes, although a a wRC+ around 80 or so with solid defense behind the plate is more than enough to keep a backup catcher’s career alive for more than a couple years. A receiver’s value is often held as much in their knowledge of their pitchers and the game around them, though, and Higashioka has plenty of that to offer to the Yankees specifically, having recently taken Brett Gardner’s mantle as its longest-tenured player within the organization.
Pinstripe Alley
PSA Inspired Offseason Plan
As a tribute to all of PSA posters that believe the Steinbrenners never spend enough, here is the cost is no object free agency plan. So first let’s address what we can in free agency. We already re-signed Rizzo, which is a good start and gets us a quality...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees lose reliever Stephen Ridings off waivers to Mets
Today is a relatively unimportant day in the grand scheme of things on the baseball calendar, but it is the last day that MLB teams can add prospects to protect on the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, which is scheduled for December 7th. The Yankees entered Tuesday with three open spots on their 40-man roster, and they’ve now gained a fourth with the loss of reliever Stephen Ridings.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/16/22
Good news on a Tuesday! The Yankee offseason got off to what seems like a good start, with the club coming to terms on a two-year contract with Anthony Rizzo. Buzz had circulated that the Astros were eyeing the incumbent Yankee first baseman. Keeping Rizzo in the Bronx, and away from their nemesis, gets this winter off on a good foot.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: David Robertson
Another offseason, another post by me advocating for the Yankees to reunite with David Robertson. Will I ever stop writing this post? Only if the Yankees finally bring him back. They refuse to do that, so the people must continue to hear my pleas and suggestion of a 30-year/$30 million per year contract, which only seems fair.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees add pitching prospect Randy Vasquez to 40-man roster
The Yankees’ busy day continued, with the club announcing that they’ve added right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez to the 40-man roster. The deadline to add prospects to the 40-man roster, and subsequently protect them in the Rule 5 Draft, is today. Vasquez’s addition comes on the heels of Stephen Ridings getting claimed on waivers by the Mets, which cleared an additional spot on the Yankees’ roster.
Pinstripe Alley
Steinbrenner about Boone - "Not his responsibility".
I just read an article about Hal Steinbrenner responding to questions about the Astros’ 4-0 sweep of the Yankees. The following was Steinbrenner’s response to one of the questions. "Aaron Boone wasn’t responsible for our offense, the slide that they experienced the last couple of months of the...
Pinstripe Alley
New documentary illustrates overlooked Yankees/Guardians rivalry
Almost everything we do, or feel, or think about something, has a root from which it grew. That would seemingly be a part of human nature, for the most part, and I like to think that sports and fandom are extensions of a lot of those things in our nature. Consider our desire to be a part of a pack, or to compete against rivals. Sports rivalries always have their origin stories, too, and the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are no exception.
Comments / 0