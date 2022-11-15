ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon reacts to meme about populating America after welcoming 11th child

By Nicki Cox
 1 day ago

It’s Nick Cannon’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host — who recently welcomed his 11th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin — shared a meme about himself on Monday that predicted “what Americans will look like in 2050.”

“Wow! Everybody got jokes! 🤣,” the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a photo showing variations of himself with different haircuts.

Nick Cannon reposted a meme to Instagram about his growing family on Monday.
However, Cannon’s fans were quick to praise the rapper for going along with the jokes about him creating “Gen C.”

“Apparently the master race will be the Cannonites 😂😂,” one fan commented.

“World population just turned 8 Billion today. Thanks Nick Cannon 🙌👏,” another follower chimed in.

Cannon is currently expecting his 12th child.
“This is telling you something nick,” a third person added, while a fourth called Cannon the future “father of all nations.”

The TV personality and Abby De La Rosa confirmed they were expecting another child earlier this month after the DJ chose to keep the paternity a secret for months. The twosome already share twin sons Zion and Zillion .

Fans joked that the TV personality will be the “father of all nations.”
Cannon is currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott, with whom he welcomed son Zen in December 2021. However, the newborn died just five months later due to brain cancer.

Meanwhile, the “Masked Singer” host also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and son Golden, 5, daughter Powerful , 1, and son Rise with Brittany Bell.

He is also the father of son Legendary , 4 months, with Bre Tiesi, as well as daughter Onyx , 2 months, with Lanisha Cole .

Despite paying “a lot more than” $3 million a year in child support, Cannon has defended his unconventional family dynamics in the past, calling it “God’s will.”

the 42-year-old has considered getting a vasectomy.
While the actor may be open to having more kids , the former “America’s Got Talent” host has considered getting a vasectomy so he won’t “populate the Earth” — but it might already be too late for that.

