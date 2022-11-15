Emily Ratajkowski ‘likes’ tweet about ‘dating Pete Davidson’

Sending hints?

Emily Ratajkowski is trolling fans over her rumored romance with Pete Davidson .

The model, 31, recently “liked” a viral tweet from Dionne Warwick, in which the musical icon joked about being Davidson’s newest love interest .

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the “Walk On By” songstress tweeted Monday, one day ahead of Davidson’s 29th birthday.

Warwick sent the tweet shortly after news broke that Ratajkowski was dating the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told Us Weekly , adding that they’re “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The source also claimed that the two met through mutual friends who set them up.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source spilled.

Fans began to speculate the duo were more than friends after someone sent in a tip to Instagram gossip account @DeuxMoi, alleging they saw them “holding hands” while on a date in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Ratajkowski’s Twitter move marks the first time either of them have somewhat addressed the alleged relationship. Davidson, however, is social media-less.

The “Gone Girl” actress has recently been stepping her toes back into the dating pool after Page Six broke the news that she was planning to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard in July. She officially filed for divorce in September .

Shortly afterward, a source told Page Six that she had “been seen a couple times” with Brad Pitt , but it was more casual than anything else.

Ratajkowski has seemingly kept most of her dating life pretty casual, as she was also photographed packing on the PDA with DJ Orazio Rispo in New York City in October.

Davidson, on the other hand, has not been publicly spotted with a new love interest since his breakup with Kim Kardashian in August.

The “King of Staten Island” actor has notoriously scratched heads over his ability to win over a slew of A-list women – including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor – though some have chalked it up to his “confirmed BDE.”