Lauren Graham Was Left 'In Shock' After Her Split From Peter Krause: 'I Didn't Absorb What Had Happened'

By Jaclyn Roth
 2 days ago
Actress Lauren Graham is sharing more details about what she went through following her breakup from Peter Krause .

In her new memoir, Have I Told You This Already? , the Gilmore Girls alum , 55, admitted she doesn't "remember many of the details" from that time period, adding that she always felt like she was "on the run."

“[I was] determined to always be moving and doing, not giving myself the time to sit and absorb what had happened,” she said.

After the two parted ways , the brunette beauty was left "in shock," adding that she was extremely upset they couldn't make things work after more than 10 years together.

“It was as fun as I imagine a recovery from any injury might be,” she said.

Graham also revealed she got along with Krause's 21-year-old son, Roman, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Christine King .

“I’ve never been a mom, but I have loved a child who lived in my house for a long time,” the star wrote, adding she hopes he “will be a part of the rest of [her] life.”

'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE REFLECTS ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 'BEING LONELY & ALONE' FOLLOWING MATTHEW LAWRENCE SPLIT

As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who met while co-starring on Caroline in the City , began dating in 2010, but their relationship wasn't meant to be.

Graham first spoke out about being single earlier this month.

“[We] came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking,” the Parenthood alum told People of why they called it quits.

“We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things,” she continued. “And then they just caught up with us.”

Now, Graham, who moved back to L.A., is focused on the future .

"I'm less on the run," she noted. "Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we're connected. And yes, I'm in a better place, but it's still just a shame. It's just sad to me."

