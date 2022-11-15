Though the White Sox have already unveiled their 2023 Spring Training schedule, a unique opponent has been added to the mix. As part of Major League Baseball’s 20 exhibition games featuring Major League Clubs and World Baseball Classic National Teams, the White Sox will take on Team Colombia on Thursday, March 9th. Though the start time is still to be determined, the game will be held at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO