Related
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Reportedly Signs Minor League Deal With Astros
The Houston Astros will try to get something out of Austin Davis that the Boston Red Sox could not. Coming off a World Series championship, the Astros signed the left-handed reliever to a minor league deal Wednesday, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome. Houston also extended an invite to Davis to attend major league spring training, per Rome.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions
The deal sets in motion the team's probable move from the aging Nelson Wolff Stadium to a still-to-be-developed downtown ballpark.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on
Central Illinois Proud
Padres announce 5-year deal for reliever Robert Suarez
SAN DIEGO (AP)The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that reliever Robert Suarez signed a five-year deal that runs through 2027. The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season. The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a...
Central Illinois Proud
Tyler Anderson finalizes $39M, 3-year deal with Angels
All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, leaving the Dodgers for a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers with a pitch selection including one of the majors’ best changeups.
KSNT
Texas Rangers to host MLB’s 2024 All-Star Game
NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball’s 2024 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday. Speaking at the conclusion of this week’s owners’ meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season.
Central Illinois Proud
Veteran skippers Francona, Showalter voted Managers of Year
Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets trace their beginnings as major league managers to a time when starting pitchers still threw complete games, defensive shifts were rare and stats like WAR, WHIP, OPS and FIP weren’t part of baseball’s everyday lingo.
Central Illinois Proud
Seattle’s Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK (AP)Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Atlanta’s Michael Harris II had a lot in common – perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were runaway winners in Rookie of the Year voting on Monday after seasons of power and speed that led to lucrative long-term contracts but ultimately concluded with early postseason eliminations.
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
Yardbarker
White Sox’s World Baseball Classic opponent revealed for March exhibition
Though the White Sox have already unveiled their 2023 Spring Training schedule, a unique opponent has been added to the mix. As part of Major League Baseball’s 20 exhibition games featuring Major League Clubs and World Baseball Classic National Teams, the White Sox will take on Team Colombia on Thursday, March 9th. Though the start time is still to be determined, the game will be held at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
Terry Francona named AL Manager of the Year
Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians was named the 2022 American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night. Francona
