SkySports
Ivan Toney: Brentford striker charged by FA over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in four-year period
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021, the Football Association has announced. -Toney, who was not included in England's 26-man World Cup squad, had previously revealed he had been assisting the FA with its enquiries amid allegations he gambled on matches.
SkySports
Paddy Madden interview: Striker on 'sleeping giant' Stockport's rise and beating Wrexham to National League title
Paddy Madden knows there were sceptics when he made the move to Stockport County. The striker, now 32, was at the peak of his powers at Fleetwood Town, but last March he completed a surprise switch from League One to non-league. "I know there were a few eyebrows raised when...
Calls grow to improve England Lionesses’ diversity problem
Former England and Brighton defender Fern Whelan believes tackling the Lionesses’ diversity problem is essential in ensuring black girls do not drop out of football.Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning squad featured just three black or mixed-heritage players in Jess Carter, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes, none of whom were handed significant playing time.Whelan, the Professional Footballers’ Association’s first women’s football EDI executive, has seen first-hand what a lack of visible familiar faces can mean for a girl with Euro or World Cup aspirations of her own.Speaking at a Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee session, Whelan said: “[Some] players might come into...
BBC
Luton Town: Rob Edwards 'thankful' for being appointed Hatters boss
Newly appointed Luton Town manager Rob Edwards tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that he is "thankful" for getting the Hatters job. Edwards becomes only the second person to manage both Luton and Watford, and feels he will be given time at Kenilworth Road after his tenure with the Hornets lasted just 10 league games.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Leicester’s Ashleigh Plumptre: ‘I love everything about being in Nigeria’
Right to her core, Ashleigh Plumptre is a Leicester City player. Growing up in Melton Mowbray, about a 30 minutes’ drive from the city, the 24-year-old defender played for the club’s centre of excellence from the age of eight to 14, having started playing a few years earlier for a local girls’ side.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC
Leicester Tigers: Emeka Ilione 'passionate' about combining rugby with medical degree
Leicester flanker Emeka Ilione says the effort he is putting in to break into the Tigers' senior side is also helping his medical studies. Ilione, 20, has started three games in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season. The England Under-20 international admits working with the Premiership champions, while contemplating a...
SB Nation
Ramsay on Robbo: “He Has Been on My Case!”
It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.
BBC
World Cup: William says he's supporting England and Wales
The Prince of Wales has said he will cheer on England and Wales at the World Cup after his visit to Gareth Southgate's team caused a stir. William addressed the controversy on his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since he inherited the title. Welsh actor Michael Sheen tweeted that...
BBC
Alex Fletcher: Bath City to resume fixtures after striker's serious head injury
Bath City are to return to action on Saturday for the first time since striker Alex Fletcher suffered a serious head injury during a match. The 23-year-old remains in a critical condition in intensive care after crashing into advertising hoardings during Bath's National League South game with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Crystal Glory headlines classy Hexham novice chase for Nicky Richards
With some smart form behind Gelino Bello and Hillcrest, Nicky Richards will be hoping Crystal Glory can make a winning chase debut at Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing. 12:53 Hexham - Crystal Glory faces decent rivals on chase debut. Crystal Glory looks a stayer to follow and makes his...
BBC
Scunthorpe: Jail for man who punched football fan in face
A "thug" who punched a teenage football fan in the face has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. Sean Gleeson, 27, attacked the Scunthorpe United supporter in a pub prior to the team's defeat to Rochdale at Glanford Park on 19 February. At Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, Gleeson,...
BBC
Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons back to stay for next 18 months
Elliott Obatoyinbo is to stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of next season after agreeing a new deal. The former Saracens back had initially agreed a short-term contract when he moved to Newcastle in September. But Obatoyinbo, 24, has scored two tries in his five games and has extended...
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
