The Independent

Calls grow to improve England Lionesses’ diversity problem

Former England and Brighton defender Fern Whelan believes tackling the Lionesses’ diversity problem is essential in ensuring black girls do not drop out of football.Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning squad featured just three black or mixed-heritage players in Jess Carter, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes, none of whom were handed significant playing time.Whelan, the Professional Footballers’ Association’s first women’s football EDI executive, has seen first-hand what a lack of visible familiar faces can mean for a girl with Euro or World Cup aspirations of her own.Speaking at a Parliamentary Women and Equalities Committee session, Whelan said: “[Some] players might come into...
BBC

Luton Town: Rob Edwards 'thankful' for being appointed Hatters boss

Newly appointed Luton Town manager Rob Edwards tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that he is "thankful" for getting the Hatters job. Edwards becomes only the second person to manage both Luton and Watford, and feels he will be given time at Kenilworth Road after his tenure with the Hornets lasted just 10 league games.
BBC

Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league

Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning

Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
BBC

Leicester Tigers: Emeka Ilione 'passionate' about combining rugby with medical degree

Leicester flanker Emeka Ilione says the effort he is putting in to break into the Tigers' senior side is also helping his medical studies. Ilione, 20, has started three games in the Premiership Rugby Cup this season. The England Under-20 international admits working with the Premiership champions, while contemplating a...
SB Nation

Ramsay on Robbo: “He Has Been on My Case!”

It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.
BBC

World Cup: William says he's supporting England and Wales

The Prince of Wales has said he will cheer on England and Wales at the World Cup after his visit to Gareth Southgate's team caused a stir. William addressed the controversy on his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since he inherited the title. Welsh actor Michael Sheen tweeted that...
BBC

Alex Fletcher: Bath City to resume fixtures after striker's serious head injury

Bath City are to return to action on Saturday for the first time since striker Alex Fletcher suffered a serious head injury during a match. The 23-year-old remains in a critical condition in intensive care after crashing into advertising hoardings during Bath's National League South game with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.
BBC

Scunthorpe: Jail for man who punched football fan in face

A "thug" who punched a teenage football fan in the face has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. Sean Gleeson, 27, attacked the Scunthorpe United supporter in a pub prior to the team's defeat to Rochdale at Glanford Park on 19 February. At Grimsby Crown Court on Monday, Gleeson,...
BBC

Elliott Obatoyinbo: Newcastle Falcons back to stay for next 18 months

Elliott Obatoyinbo is to stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of next season after agreeing a new deal. The former Saracens back had initially agreed a short-term contract when he moved to Newcastle in September. But Obatoyinbo, 24, has scored two tries in his five games and has extended...
BBC

Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King

Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...

