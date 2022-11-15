Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
Hearsay Systems 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report Provides Snapshot of Growing Challenges Amid Increased Regulation
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
How Georgia school districts are spending $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds
ATLANTA – A new report looks at how Georgia’s schools are using the influx of nearly $6 billion in federal COVID relief funds that have flowed to districts across the state since 2020. While 10% of the funds were earmarked for the state Department of Education, the other 90% went directly to school districts. The federal funding did not come with the usual regulatory restrictions, providing districts with flexibility to use the money to address local needs. ...
TechRadar
Iranian hackers breached US govt agency, deploy crypto miner
An unnamed Iranian state-sponsored hacking group managed to compromise the endpoints belonging to an American Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) organization, and used its access to deploy a cryptocurrency miner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published (opens in new tab) the findings earlier this week. As per its report,...
Government Technology
Educause ’22: Using Institutional Data for Student Support
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions invested millions in identifying “at-risk” students in need of additional academic support. Now, universities are starting to take a closer look at institutional data relating to student performance to identify who’s not engaged on campus and intervene as early as possible, before midterm grades.
Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan
The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing
G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response
The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.
Phys.org
White paper urges governance for AI school grading technologies
Automated grading technologies could soon be rolled out in Australian schools but without robust national guidelines and an independent advisory body, some schools could be left behind. "Machine marking" or "automated essay scoring" (AES) is increasingly used internationally, especially in the United States, in a range of high-stakes testing contexts...
No-Click Malware Is Here: Why Enterprises Must Prioritize Identity-First Security
Sectigo CSO & CISO Advisor David Mahdi gives advice on how identity-first security helps prevent no-click malware attacks from succeeding. As if enterprise security professionals weren’t busy enough guarding against a constant flurry of brazen cyber threats – see the recent. , for example – they are now...
Government Technology
Warren Community College Drone Pilot Program Expanding
(TNS) — The drone pilot program at Warren Community College in New Jersey is expanding its enrollment capacity. The college will accept nearly 200 students next year, WCC President William Austin told lehighvalleylive.com. The increase follows a physical expansion that happened this year at the college’s Phillipsburg campus, which saw the department’s number of classrooms increase from one to 12.
salestechstar.com
Pax8 Ranked 131 on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Tech Company Attributes 1,122% Revenue Growth to People and Culture. Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced it ranked 131 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Pax8 grew by 1,122% during this period.
Payroll connectivity leader Atomic adds EmployerLink solutions and expands coverage to broader employer and human resource systems
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Atomic, the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, announced today that it is expanding its solutions suite beyond consumer-permissioned access to support connectivity for employer and human resource administrative systems. By offering broader integration options, Atomic aims to give customers the most comprehensive coverage, faster time from integration to go-live, and a vastly improved product experience when it comes to connecting with these HR systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005296/en/ Introducing Atomic EmployerLink solutions suite (Graphic: Business Wire)
OSARO and SVT Robotics Partner to Accelerate Advanced Packaging Robot Integration and Deployment in Fulfillment Warehouses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, announced a partnership with SVT Robotics to accelerate the integration of pick-and-place robotics systems for e-commerce and logistics businesses. SVT Robotics’ ground-breaking SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate and deploy the robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005282/en/ As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. Prospective customers can engage with an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at SVT’s Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, where they can see a live demo and learn more about the possibilities for advanced e-commerce automation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fleet Owner
Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets
Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
thefastmode.com
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
FireRescue1
New SafeLINC cloud from Johnson controls provides real-time fire alarm control unit connectivity
Easily-installed gateway connects Autocall ES Fire Alarm Control Units to Johnson Controls Fire Detection Cloud Platform SafeLINC Cloud apps keeps facility managers in constant touch with their life safety systems for faster event response. Gives technicians holistic view of all customer control units for more efficient service. MILWAUKEE, WI —...
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions
This afternoon at COP27, the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
salestechstar.com
Celential.AI Appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to Lead Strategic Growth and Help Close the Tech Talent Gap
Wendi Zhang, former Business Development and Partnerships leader at Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures and Google’s Devices & Services team, joins emerging recruiting tech startup Celential.ai. Despite layoffs dominating the headlines, recruiting budgets shrinking, and uncertain hiring plans, one thing remains ultimately true in the technical recruiting space:...
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) program
Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award...
Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
