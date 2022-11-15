SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Hearsay Systems, the trusted global leader in digital client engagement for the financial services industry, today announced the findings from its 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. This year’s report looks at how compliance teams continue to contend with the challenges posed by digital communications, amid a far more active regulatory landscape. Based on survey findings, financial services firms currently feel constrained by existing resources and often lack the trust or the technical skill to fully leverage automated technologies that could relieve some of their supervisory pain points. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005427/en/ Across both reputational and regulatory dimensions, texting was a key source of concern for compliance professionals, according to findings in Hearsay’s 2022 Finserv Compliance Benchmark Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO