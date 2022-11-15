ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three robbers tie up bank employees during heist in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men, one of them dressed as a postal worker, robbed a Bolingbrook bank at gunpoint, after tying up the employees Tuesday morning, according to the FBI.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank at 333 Quadrangle Drive in Bolingbrook.

The FBI said three men, all armed with handguns, came into the bank, demanding money, and tied up the bank employees. No one was hurt, and it was unclear how much money was stolen.

One of the robbers was dressed as a postal worker, including carrying a mailbag. Another was wearing a blue sweatshirt and reflective high-visibility vest. The third was wearing a black and red hoodie.

All three robbers also wore masks, and fled the scene in a car.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700, or to report a tip onlin at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously either by phone or online.

