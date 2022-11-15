Read full article on original website
Michigan Taps Vendor to Overhaul Embattled UI System
(TNS) — Michigan’s aging unemployment computer system is set to be replaced by 2025. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Wednesday it chose Deloitte to develop a new online unemployment system for workers and employers. It will overhaul the decade-old Michigan Integrated Data Automated System – known as MiDAS – that has a history of issues around fraud detection.
Minnesota CIO Tarek Tomes to Stay as Gov. Starts Second Term
Fresh off an electoral victory, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a flurry of reappointments and vacancies for his state’s cabinet leadership. Commissioner of Information Technology Services Tarek Tomes was reappointed to Walz’ cabinet, meaning that he will continue to serve as the state’s chief information officer.
State’s Most Populous Cities Among Those Recognized for Tech Achievements
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Several of the state’s largest cities have won acclaim for their work in technology and innovation. In...
Minnesota Launches New Program to Connect the Unserved
(TNS) — If you live in remote parts of the county, sometimes the Internet service that's available is either slow or not compatible with most modern laptops or applications. In some cases, an address may be just out of the service area of a provider. Industry professionals refer to this as "last mile" service or the final leg where it might be too cost prohibitive to extend service coverage.
Wash. Ends State of Emergency as COVID Activity Declines
(TNS) - Thurston County’s disease activity continued to decline in October just as Washington state last emergency proclamations expired. There were about 53.6 cases per 100,000 people in Thurston County from Oct. 25-31, according to the state Department of Health. This is down from a high rate of 259.5 from July 5-11. County Health Officer Dimyana Abdelmalek acknowledged the trend last week when she addressed the Board of County Commissioners. However, she cautioned that the data did not include at-home tests, which have become popular.
How Ian Sent Boats onto Land and Cars into Water
(TNS) — The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They're blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It's as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside...
Technology Department Sets Date for Virtual Vendor Forum
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Department of Technology (CDT) wants to hear from the IT industry at its next virtual CDT Vendor Forum. The department is one of several that schedule these periodic events as a way to solicit solutions from vendors...
Agencies Recruit for Deputy Directors, Project Manager
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Departments in state government are recruiting for key leadership roles — two deputy directors and one project manager....
Texas Schools Turn to Anonymous Reporting Apps for Security
(TNS) — One way school leaders are working to prevent campus violence is through anonymous reporting tools. Bullying, sexual harassment, suicidal ideation, threats of violence — these are all types of reports that students are urged to report through these systems. Texas schools use a variety of such...
New Mexico Search Tool Helps Families Find Child Care
(TNS) — State officials and advocates of early childhood programs are touting a new online search tool that aims to connect families across New Mexico with high-quality child care. The child care search website launched Tuesday with more than 1,000 providers listed and matching services available in Spanish and...
High-Level Planning Agency Looks at Modernization
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Officials at an executive-level planning agency are in the early stages of an IT refresh project and want...
Hampton Roads Schools Get $900K for Security System Upgrades
(TNS) — The state education department awarded more than $900,000 to schools across Hampton Roads to upgrade security systems. Schools in Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Suffolk and Virginia Beach received up to nearly $250,000 through the School Security Equipment Grant. The state’s School Security Equipment Grants go to...
