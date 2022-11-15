Read full article on original website
KRGV
Mission CISD greenhouse teaching students the importance of agriculture and farming
A project is helping students with the Mission Consolidated School District to think green. A newly constructed greenhouse was unveiled Thursday at Veterans Memorial High School to teach students the importance of agriculture and farming. The $60,000 greenhouse was built thanks to a grant from the Mission Rotary Grant and...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said. The funds provided are not tied to […]
PSJA ISD swears in trustees and selects its president, officers
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD’s Board of Trustees swore in its newly elected members and chose who will be the board’s president and officers Thursday in Pharr. At the meeting, the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board elected Cynthia Gutierrez as president, Carlos Villegas as vice president, Diana Serna as secretary and Yolanda Castillo as treasurer. Serna and Castillo are the fifth and sixth women to […]
Abbott appoints TSC director to Texas Early Learning Council
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Brownsville child care expert to the Texas Early Learning Center. His appointee is Marisela Nava, of Brownsville, the director of the Texas Southmost College’s Child Care Center, who volunteers at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville and serves as chair of the TSC Child Development Program […]
Weslaco ISD to host social emotional learning expo for students
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Student Support Services Department officials at Weslaco ISD are preparing to host an expo for students to enhance their social emotional learning skills. A licensed school psychologist Dr. Adam Saenz on Thursday will lead a presentation for elementary and secondary students to discuss topics such as emotional regulation, self-efficacy, growth mindset […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Garcia outlines the big projects happening in the City of Mission
MISSION, Texas – Teclo Garcia, the new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation, says his city is experiencing growth in the retail, residential, and commercial/industrial sectors. In a video interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Garcia said he was settling in well. He said he and...
Brownsville ISD board trustee candidate questions election results
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The largest school district in the Rio Grande Valley will be canvassing the votes from last week’s election, but one candidate is questioning the results. Candidate and former school principal Victor Caballero is asking for the votes to be counted again. Caballero’s supporters say because former principal Frank Ortiz won a […]
KRGV
Weslaco hosts first annual Veterans Day festival
Weslaco is hosting its first annual Veterans Day festival Wednesday. Free health screenings are being provided. The Veterans Affairs is also assisting veterans on how to apply for loans and providing on site jobs skills training. The festival is happening at the Lower Rio Grande Development located at 301 West...
valleybusinessreport.com
UTRGV Ranks For Awarding Degrees To Hispanics
Hispanic Outlook on Higher Education Magazine has ranked UTRGV second in the country for awarding bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic/Latino students in its annual “Hispanic Outlook Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics” edition. The magazine also notes that while UTRGV ranks second, it still had the largest...
Millions of dollars flow to Edinburg to spend on its wastewater needs
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg is the top beneficiary among seven cities in Texas to receive funding from the Texas Water Development Board. On Thursday, the TWDB approved the financial assistance totaling nearly $53 million for water, wastewater, and flood projects — and Edinburg will be getting the majority of that money. The city will […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. He was instrumental in helping raise millions of dollars […]
Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers. The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. But what exactly is Ollie’s? […]
KRGV
Palm Valley Animal Society asks community for dog food donations
The Palm Valley Animal Society is seeking the public's assistance in feeding their dogs. The animal shelter says they are running out of dog food for the 850 dogs there. PVAS goes through about a thousand pounds of dog food a day, the shelter said. They only have enough food to last them through Friday.
KRGV
Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor of some of the Valley’s brightest students. For the last several weeks, Channel 5 News has highlighted several students as part of our Student of the Week segments. The students were recognized in a banquet at Bert Ogden Cadillac in Edinburg.
Hidalgo County holds final meeting on rural trash collection program
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County held its last public meeting on Tuesday regarding a proposed rural trash collection program. The county held four public meetings about the proposed collection program that offers rural residents access to trash services used by cities and towns. “I feel everybody should be entitled to trash services,” Hidalgo […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Edinburg residents voice concerns over trash along the expressway
Residents in one Edinburg neighborhood say they’re having problems keeping their part of the city clean due to a nearby landfill. They called 5 On Your Side for help. Due to the landfill, trash litters along the expressway. It also lands on property owned by Mary Alice Torres and her family.
KRGV
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event
Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need. The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard. They will also help with some sides...
HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
anjournal.com
Pharr hosts annual Salute to Veterans Parade & Fireworks show
Special to the Advance PHARR — The City of Pharr held its annual Salute to Veterans Parade & Fireworks Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Downtown Pharr. Pharr families and visitors from surrounding communities packed the downtown area to pay their respects to Veterans as they made their way down the parade route.'The City of Pharr is proud to honor our Veterans and we express our deep gratitude and sincere appreciation for their brave and selfless service to our country,' said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. 'We celebrate them today and every day and thank them for our freedom ...
riograndeguardian.com
Arms: Mission students deserve praise for building MK3 Iron Patriot robot
MISSION, Texas – The president and executive director of FIRST in Texas has praised Mission CISD for its commitment to robotics programs. Jason Arms sent congratulations after learning that Mission’s Veterans Memorial Robotics Engineering team had built the MK3 Iron Patriot robot. Unlike the team’s competitive robots, this one was built with the purpose of connecting with the Mission CISD community.
