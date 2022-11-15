Special to the Advance PHARR — The City of Pharr held its annual Salute to Veterans Parade & Fireworks Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Downtown Pharr. Pharr families and visitors from surrounding communities packed the downtown area to pay their respects to Veterans as they made their way down the parade route.'The City of Pharr is proud to honor our Veterans and we express our deep gratitude and sincere appreciation for their brave and selfless service to our country,' said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. 'We celebrate them today and every day and thank them for our freedom ...

