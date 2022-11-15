ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WATE

Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas. This season, the Incredible Christmas Place is rounding up change to help raise thousands of dollars. A wall around the cash wrap line shows just how generous customers at...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

