Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. Money Talks: Holiday price cuts expected for large …. In this week's Money Talks...
wvlt.tv
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
Report: Anti-abortion groups tell TN lawmakers to stand by abortion law
In a report by nonprofit news organization ProPublica, anti-abortion activists are calling on Tennessee lawmakers to not give in to pressure to change the state's abortion law.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
fox17.com
TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
wvlt.tv
Tenn. attorney general to investigate Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift ticket issues
This is enough brine for a 10- to 18- pound turkey. It's distribution day for one neighborhood in Orlando. Recently dozens of families were literally washed out from hurricane Ian. Meet Avery the red-tailed hawk for World Falconry Day. Updated: 9 hours ago. WVLT News was lucky enough to talk...
wvlt.tv
Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
wvlt.tv
Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas. This season, the Incredible Christmas Place is rounding up change to help raise thousands of dollars. A wall around the cash wrap line shows just how generous customers at...
wvlt.tv
Music student escapes war to continue his education, perform on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirty minutes is just enough time for violinist Marki Lukyniuk to offer comfort to a group of strangers he’s connected to through war. The college student fled the City of Kyiv after Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine. “When they came here, a lot of children were...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
Comments / 0