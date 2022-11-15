Read full article on original website
Cape Girardeau school grants
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The brother of...
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter
Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population. kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the...
High Angle Rescue training in Cape Girardeau
An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day searching for their missing loved one in Carter County. Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
City of Cape Girardeau says ‘no burn day’ on Wed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city says Cape Girardeau is in a burn advisory status and a “no burn day” on Wednesday, November 16. According to city leaders, you can check cityofcape.org/fire on any day you intend to burn. They said conditions are favorable for fire to...
Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for free in Cairo, Illinois. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Hundreds of turkey dinners given away for...
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dealership is teaming up with American Medical Response to host the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event. According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off locations include:. Black Diamond...
New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
Man missing in Carbondale, Cordale Baker, 35
Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem. The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County. On Wednesday,...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger
Search crews and volunteers head back out into the woods of rural Carter County to look for missing hunter Phillip Carnell. Man missing in Carbondale, Cordale Baker, 35. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Carbondale police need your help finding a missing...
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Drone12: West Mary St. bridge and sidewalk improvements project in Jackson, Mo.
On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments. It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between...
2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more. A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operators...
