Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3). “It’s obviously a big advantage for us to sleep in our own beds and have our crowd, but I think it just comes down to the study time, just being locked in,” Rodgers said. “These are long days. We’re going through a lot of different plays. We’re cramming it in, two days into one day.” Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdowns with one interception and has a 112.5 passer rating in his past six Thursday games.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO