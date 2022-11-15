LNP/LancasterOnline. November 13, 2022. Editorial: Thankfully, democracy prevailed in Pennsylvania in last week’s midterm elections. Now we await what lies ahead. It was no surprise that mostly conservative Lancaster County voted for Doug Mastriano over Josh Shapiro. What was surprising — and heartening — was Mastriano’s narrow margin of victory in the county. Indeed, “Mastriano’s two-point lead over Shapiro here amounted to the worst showing for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in modern history,” LNP/LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported Thursday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO