VanMeter to be next Kentucky chief justice as Minton retires
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Laurance B. VanMeter was chosen Tuesday as Kentucky's next chief justice. VanMeter, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2016, succeeds Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who is retiring Jan. 1. Minton has served more than 14 years as administrative head of the judicial branch.
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban most gender-confirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for the TV game show's “Tournament of Champions,” testified Wednesday at a legislative committee hearing on a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18.
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
LNP/LancasterOnline. November 13, 2022. Editorial: Thankfully, democracy prevailed in Pennsylvania in last week’s midterm elections. Now we await what lies ahead. It was no surprise that mostly conservative Lancaster County voted for Doug Mastriano over Josh Shapiro. What was surprising — and heartening — was Mastriano’s narrow margin of victory in the county. Indeed, “Mastriano’s two-point lead over Shapiro here amounted to the worst showing for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in modern history,” LNP/LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported Thursday.
Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland commission approved the state's first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. November 11, 2022. Editorial: Decisions on solar farms require listening to public. One of the nation’s largest solar farms is being considered in northwest Indiana. The 13,000-acre Mammoth Solar project, or the size of 9,849 football fields, is expected to annually generate energy for 275,000 households.
Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access,...
Alabama sheriff's race ends in tie, goes to a recount
EVERGREEN, Ala. (AP) — The race for sheriff in southern Alabama's Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount. Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday. Blackmon had been losing the race by...
North Dakota GOP lawmakers elect House, Senate floor leaders
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — New House and Senate leaders have been elected by Republican majorities in the North Dakota Legislature. Sen. David Hogue, a Minot lawyer, and Rep. Mike Lefor, a Dickinson businessman, were chosen Monday night to serve two-year leadership terms by members their respective chambers . The new leaders replace Sen. Rich Wardner and Rep. Chet Pollert, both of whom are retiring.
Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off
ATLANTA (AP) — Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that's still hot but leveling off. The state's unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have...
Things to know today: GOP 1 seat away from House majority; Hobbs defeats Lake in Arizona; Grammy nominations
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Nov....
Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West...
Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting
Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
Recall issued for ground beef products in Texas H-E-B stores
Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall notice for 94,000 pounds of ground beef products sold under store brands at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, including Waco stores. H-E-B announced Wednesday that certain Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at Tyson’s Amarillo facility could be contaminated by “foreign matter, mirror-like material.”
Southern California braces for strong Santa Ana winds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters warned of critical fire danger and potentially damaging gusts as Santa Ana winds developed in Southern California on Tuesday. Pressure gradients were trending strongly offshore and “all systems appear to be a go for a strong Santa Ana event” Tuesday night into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.
More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A...
