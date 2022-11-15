Read full article on original website
Semiconductor Equipment Maker Announces $319 Million New York Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of equipment used by...
New York state primed for more ‘renewable’ natural gas
Utility company UGI will work with a dairy farm in upstate New York to develop so-called renewable natural gas.
Finger Lakes wineries call for crackdown on crypto mining
Finger Lakes winemakers are calling on Gov. Hochul to take action against a crypto mining operation they claim is threatening their livelihood. Ian Thorsen McCarthy said he moved his winemaking operation from California to the Finger Lakes about a year and a half ago because of the tight-knit agricultural community and incredible natural resources.
Southern Tier gets $5M for infrastructure, housing rehabilitation
(WETM) – Several Southern Tier counties and towns are getting a combined $5 million to improve infrastructure and housing rehabilitation projects, Governor Hochul’s office announced. The money is part of a total $33 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. The money is designed to “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments […]
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Orsted Establishes Texas Engineering, Procurement and Construction Hub
Ørsted is opening a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) office hub in Texas for its portfolio of clean energy solutions. This latest investment by Ørsted expands the company’s presence in the state, which already includes an office in Austin and eight renewable energy projects. “Texas is...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Some lawmakers want to extend New York State’s gas tax suspension
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The average price of gas in New York State is about $3.90 per gallon according to AAA. While it’s lower than it was back in June, some New York State lawmakers say it’s still too high. Democratic Assemblyman, Angelo Santabarbara, is now calling to extend the state’s gas tax suspension that is set […]
Verizon to Deploy High-Speed Broadband to Rural Households in Central New York
Onondaga, N.Y. – Onondaga County announces today that it has selected Verizon to deploy broadband in several communities in this Central New York area. With $11.1 million in funding provided as part of the American Rescue plan and a nearly $7 million dollar investment from Verizon, almost $18 million will be spent on bringing all-fiber, high-speed broadband services to over 1,500 locations in the County. “Click” to download: Onondaga County Broadband Project Service Areas 2022.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
Stay issued in New York’s concealed carry lawsuit
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– New York’s new concealed carry laws remain in effect without restrictions now that a stay has been issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit. New York’s new concealed carry laws require 18 hours of in-person and live fire training to get a license and a list of social media […]
Governor Hochul Announces $21.4 Million to Provide Support Services for Displaced Ukrainians Living in New York
Federal Funding to Support 17 Refugee Services Providers Assisting Ukrainians Displaced from Their Homeland Due to the Russian Invasion. ‘Uniting for Ukraine’ Program Brought Roughly 14,000 Ukrainians to New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $21.4 million has been awarded to help Ukrainians who have...
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
21 new businesses filed in Central New York last week
Twenty-one new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11. One business filed from out of county. No businesses filed to cease operations in the three counties.
Governor Hochul Announces New Laws to Strengthen Protections and Support for Veterans and Their Families
Governor Kathy Hochul announced new laws that will strengthen protections and support for veterans and their families. The Governor has signed eight pieces of legislation, underscoring the administration's commitment to supporting American service members who have risked their lives to defend the nation. In addition, Governor Hochul issued this proclamation and directed that 17 state landmarks be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Clear Your Car Or Get Fined Big Time In New York
As we get ready to deal with lots of snow across New York over the next several days, you are bound to see this. Someone will be driving down the 90 or down a side street and it will look like a blizzard is following them. The reason is that they didn't clear all the snow off their car's roof, trunk, or hood and now it is blowing all over the road.
NYS to Auction More than 1,300 Surplus Items from Decommissioned COVID-19 Care Facilities
New York State Office of General Services (OGS) commissioner, Jeanette Moy, announced on Sunday, Nov. 13, the State will sell more than 1,300 items of FEMA-supplied inventory from decommissioned COVID-19 alternate care facilities at two auctions taking place on consecutive days. The auctions will be held at the New York...
