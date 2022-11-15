Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Unlikely that child labor at JBS went un-noticed by world’s largest meat company
Children working overnight at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska were required to clock in and out of their shifts by entering their ID number into a biometric time lock. The time clock takes pictures of each employee’s face, using facial recognition technology to log in and out each employee for each shift.
albionnewsonline.com
White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service
A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
albionnewsonline.com
Due to press issues, newspapers one day late
Due to press issues at our printing plant, print editions of the Albion News/Boone County Tribune and Petersburg Press are expected to be printed one day later than usual on Thursday, Nov. 17. The press issues will impact many weekly newspapers across Northeast and North Central Nebraska. Only the print...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk leaders discuss moving forward after tax plan fails
Norfolk government officials in support of a proposed financing initiative suffered a significant blow during the recent general election. A ballot initiative, which would have raised local tax by a half cent in Norfolk, lost by more than 2,500 votes. The proposal would have raised funds for police, roads and...
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
albionnewsonline.com
Marine Corps Birthday Party held here Nov. 10
Albion Veterans Club hosted a ceremony honoring the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Darrell Choat conducted the ceremony, which included a brief history of the Marine Corps, a video and commendation messages. The Marine Corps was formed on Nov. 10, 1775 by the First Continental Congress.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
albionnewsonline.com
Bill Wieser receives Living Veteran Award
Life-long Albion resident Bill Wieser was named the recipient of Albion’s Living Veteran award during the Veterans Day program last Friday, Nov. 11, at the Boone Central Gym. The award was presented by Katie Score, last year’s Living Auxiliary Member, who cited Wieser’s ongoing community service. He was active...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
KSNB Local4
New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
albionnewsonline.com
Beginning to look like a Splash Pad!
Last week, a construction crew was in Petersburg installing the long-awaited Splash Pad in the Petersburg Park. Installation included a wastewater tank and water lines that allow used water to be recycled for irrigation of the park. The crew also winterized the pad before leaving. Tentative opening is scheduled some...
albionnewsonline.com
Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program
More than 30 area veterans were honored during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove Public Schools last Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
klkntv.com
Gunman on the loose after stealing more than $1,000 from Nebraska Sonic, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is investigating after a reported robbery late Monday night. They say an unknown gunman went to the Sonic Drive-In at 2117 S. Locust St. around 10:19 p.m. The gunman then demanded money and personal property, according to police. Police said...
KSNB Local4
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police searching for suspect in Sonic armed robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a second armed robbery in less than a week. GIPD said a man wearing a mask entered the Sonic Drive In on South Locust just before closing Monday at 10:19 p.m. Captain Jim Duering said the suspect, a man about...
Comments / 0