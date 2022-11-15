ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall, FL

Click10.com

FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments

MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Social media model charged with murder made $1.8M last year

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge will decide whether a social media star charged with killing her boyfriend will be able to bond out of jail. Courtney Clenney, 26, is the OnlyFans and Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, at their condo at One Paraiso in April.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘My wife could have been here today.’ Hollywood man says wife died after 911 calls went unanswered

The phone rang. And rang. And rang. Delroy Burgess’ wife was having trouble breathing. He was getting desperate. But nobody was answering the 911 call to get help to their Hollywood home. Burgess, a Miami Gardens Police sergeant, had a work-around when nobody answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the dispatch center for Miami Gardens, and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue. While ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members

A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money. Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s been 4 ½ years. It has to end’: Criticism intensifies to fix Broward’s 911 system

Years after planning began to improve Broward County’s “dysfunctional” 911 system, a renewed sense of urgency emerged Thursday to finally make the fixes needed to boost public safety. The concerns were recently thrust into the spotlight when Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone told a state school safety panel about long-stalled efforts to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP

A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

