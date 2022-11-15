Read full article on original website
Click10.com
FDLE: Miami woman stole over $185,000 of victim’s retirement payments
MIAMI – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service arrested a Miami woman for her role in redirecting payments from the Florida Retirement System and sending them to her own personal bank account, authorities announced Friday. Investigators identified the woman as 48-year-old...
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
NBC Miami
Doral Road Rage Gunman Said He was Rushing to Work, Used Girlfriend's Pink Gun: Police
A suspect who police said opened fire on another driver in Doral then allegedly shot at officers during a chase in southwest Miami-Dade said the entire incident began because he was rushing to get to work. Lawrence Collier, 28, was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and...
cw34.com
Social media model charged with murder made $1.8M last year
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge will decide whether a social media star charged with killing her boyfriend will be able to bond out of jail. Courtney Clenney, 26, is the OnlyFans and Instagram model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, at their condo at One Paraiso in April.
‘My wife could have been here today.’ Hollywood man says wife died after 911 calls went unanswered
The phone rang. And rang. And rang. Delroy Burgess’ wife was having trouble breathing. He was getting desperate. But nobody was answering the 911 call to get help to their Hollywood home. Burgess, a Miami Gardens Police sergeant, had a work-around when nobody answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the dispatch center for Miami Gardens, and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue. While ...
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
WSVN-TV
BSO raise reward to find suspect who spray-painted antisemitic messages in Broward
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are raising the reward for information on the person who left menacing messages in Weston. The Broward’s Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $15,000 for help finding the person responsible for spray-painting antisemitic and racist messages. Last month, swastikas were scrawled on...
NBC Miami
Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members
A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money. Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records...
‘It’s been 4 ½ years. It has to end’: Criticism intensifies to fix Broward’s 911 system
Years after planning began to improve Broward County’s “dysfunctional” 911 system, a renewed sense of urgency emerged Thursday to finally make the fixes needed to boost public safety. The concerns were recently thrust into the spotlight when Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone told a state school safety panel about long-stalled efforts to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral ...
WSVN-TV
Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for missing woman from Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Her family said she suffers from mental...
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after Miami police officer slams, injures man outside family business
MIAMI – Authorities are investigating after video surveillance caught a Miami police officer slamming a man and injuring him outside his family business on Thursday night. Matthew Ghandour, who was caught on camera being slammed by police, told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that he hit the ground face first.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
WSVN-TV
Husband arrested in connection to Fort Lauderdale city employee’s disappearance, alleged murder appears in court; officials search for body
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —A husband accused of murdering his wife appeared in court. “The warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge. No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s...
Body found in search for Florida woman allegedly murdered by husband
Deputies said they found a woman's body while searching for 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who they believe was murdered by her husband.
NBC Miami
Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP
A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
NBC Miami
Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation. The victim, who...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
WSVN-TV
Deputies find body during search for missing Fort Lauderdale woman believed murdered, detectives have yet to confirm connection
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has found a woman’s body in a wooded area during their search for remains in the alleged murder of a City of Fort Lauderdale employee who was reported missing. However, they have yet to confirm the body is that of the missing victim.
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
