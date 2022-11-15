The phone rang. And rang. And rang. Delroy Burgess’ wife was having trouble breathing. He was getting desperate. But nobody was answering the 911 call to get help to their Hollywood home. Burgess, a Miami Gardens Police sergeant, had a work-around when nobody answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the dispatch center for Miami Gardens, and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue. While ...

