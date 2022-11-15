Read full article on original website
Ice rink intended to bring military families together breaks ground in Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. -- The United Heroes League, along with supporters, broke ground in Hastings on Veterans Day for a rink of dreams. The goal is to give military families a place to connect and keep kids active while their parents serve our country.Marine veteran Jay Busch brought his family to the celebration."The toughest thing about being deployed as a member of the military is you're away from your family," Busch said.The hockey family understands the sacrifice and what a space to connect the community means."Knowing families that have gone through it or are going through it just having the network and...
Special Olympian runs Veteran's Day 5k in memory of his deceased Marine father
At the Veterans 5k held at Edgewater Park, David Cathcart ran for a reason. He’s a Special Olympian, running for the Integrated Community Solutions team with his coach, Andy Sharp.
