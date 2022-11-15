Read full article on original website
Related
albionnewsonline.com
Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program
More than 30 area veterans were honored during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove Public Schools last Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
albionnewsonline.com
Bill Wieser receives Living Veteran Award
Life-long Albion resident Bill Wieser was named the recipient of Albion’s Living Veteran award during the Veterans Day program last Friday, Nov. 11, at the Boone Central Gym. The award was presented by Katie Score, last year’s Living Auxiliary Member, who cited Wieser’s ongoing community service. He was active...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk leaders discuss moving forward after tax plan fails
Norfolk government officials in support of a proposed financing initiative suffered a significant blow during the recent general election. A ballot initiative, which would have raised local tax by a half cent in Norfolk, lost by more than 2,500 votes. The proposal would have raised funds for police, roads and...
albionnewsonline.com
NG School Board considers pay for drivers
Newman Grove School Board on Monday night discussed pay levels both bus drivers and coaches who drive participants to and from practices in Albion. Superintendent Josh Warren said he has been researching bus driver wages, and those wages at surrounding schools range from $40 up to $70 per hour. Newman...
albionnewsonline.com
Big Give projects to be featured next week
A record number of 30 organizations are participating in the annual Boone County Big Give, scheduled for Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, 2022. Projects planned by those organizations will be featured in the Nov. 23 Albion News/Boone County Tribune, which will go out to all Boone County postal patrons that day.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Iron & Metal announces expansion
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One of northeast Nebraska's larger employers is getting ready for a major expansion. Norfolk Iron & Metal announced Tuesday that they are planning a 16,300 square-foot addition to go along with a renovation of their existing space. Company officials said the work will allow the facility to...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Pirnie inclusive playground project receives donation from Greater Grand Island Community Foundation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation is boosting fundraising efforts for an inclusive playground. The nearly $67,000 dollars will go to the 27-thousand-square-foot facility Pirnie Inclusive playground, a $1.5 million playground that will be constructed at Ryder Park in Grand Island. The Greater Grand Island Community...
albionnewsonline.com
Eleanor E. Glesinger
Eleanor Eve (Killion) Glesinger passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. She is survived by her four daughters: Jane Heany (Tom) of Richmond, TX, Julie Klahn of Grand Island, Jill Foltz (Gerald) of Grand Island and Jeri Zoucha (Joe) of Albion, sister-in-law Jeanne Johnson of Bloomington, IL and brother-in-law Frank Glesinger of Greeley.
Nebraska school to revive student newspaper axed after LGBTQ issue
A Nebraska public school district that shuttered a student newspaper following an LGBTQ-focused edition has agreed to bring it back next year in digital form, according to the teacher who advised the publication.
albionnewsonline.com
Elaine D. Hitchler-Biel
Elaine Dorothy (Rieck) Hitchler-Biel was born on Oct. 17, 1933, to Alfred and Irma (Neidhardt) Rieck near Primrose, in rural Boone County. Elaine passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Elaine is survived by her children: Ken Hitcher of Waterloo, Dan (Deb) Hitchler of North Bend, Cliff (Tracy) Hitchler of Elkhorn and Shirley (Bill) Berger of Spalding; step children: Richard Biel, Barbara Molck, Beverly Ayala and Rollin Biel; grandchildren: Donald (Trish) Hitchler of Omaha, Jessica Hitchler of North Bend, Tyler (Breanna) Hitchler of Omaha, Brittanie (Jeff) Faltys of Elkhorn, Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Brianna (Tyler) Sherlock of Alliance, Danielle (Tim) Pieper of Elkhorn, Olivia (Erik) Christensen of Omaha, Eric (Eleanor) Berger of Spalding, Todd Berger of Spalding and Mardee Berger of Spalding; great grandchildren: Toby Bush, Silas Hitchler, Marlys Hitchler, Braylie Faltys, Ellis Hitchler, Ben Christensen, Hollis Hitchler, Levi Sherlock, Kinsley Faltys and Knox Berger.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
albionnewsonline.com
Lori A. Price
Lori A. Price, 61, of Pierce, passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk. Survivors include her son Zachary Price of Pierce, siblings: Bill (Tara) Price of O’Neill, Bruce (Peggy) Price of Norfolk and Michael Price of Norfolk, 15 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, Zachary’s “adopted” grandparents Rick and Cheryl Higgins of Pierce, special friend Valerie Harris of Broken Bow, and an amazing support group of co-workers, friends, and the community of Pierce who showed her an abundance of compassion.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
albionnewsonline.com
White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service
A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
KSNB Local4
New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
Comments / 0