Newman Grove honors veterans at Nov. 11 program
More than 30 area veterans were honored during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove Public Schools last Friday, Nov. 11. Guest speaker was Army Sargeant Aaron Wallin, who reminded the audience that Veterans Day was originally named Armistice Day, held each year on the eleventh month, eleventh day and eleventh hour to commemorate the exact time the fighting ended during World War I. It is observed as a tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families to defend freedom.
Elaine D. Hitchler-Biel
Elaine Dorothy (Rieck) Hitchler-Biel was born on Oct. 17, 1933, to Alfred and Irma (Neidhardt) Rieck near Primrose, in rural Boone County. Elaine passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at the age of 89. Elaine is survived by her children: Ken Hitcher of Waterloo, Dan (Deb) Hitchler of North Bend, Cliff (Tracy) Hitchler of Elkhorn and Shirley (Bill) Berger of Spalding; step children: Richard Biel, Barbara Molck, Beverly Ayala and Rollin Biel; grandchildren: Donald (Trish) Hitchler of Omaha, Jessica Hitchler of North Bend, Tyler (Breanna) Hitchler of Omaha, Brittanie (Jeff) Faltys of Elkhorn, Melissa (Tyler) Kaps of Ord, Brianna (Tyler) Sherlock of Alliance, Danielle (Tim) Pieper of Elkhorn, Olivia (Erik) Christensen of Omaha, Eric (Eleanor) Berger of Spalding, Todd Berger of Spalding and Mardee Berger of Spalding; great grandchildren: Toby Bush, Silas Hitchler, Marlys Hitchler, Braylie Faltys, Ellis Hitchler, Ben Christensen, Hollis Hitchler, Levi Sherlock, Kinsley Faltys and Knox Berger.
Drawings begin for Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway is back for another year. People can donate $260 to Heartland United Way to get their name in the drawing to win a new 2022 GMC Terrain. Tom and Kim Dinsdale have once again donated...
Robert “Bob” L. Jacobson
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Jacobson, 70, of Newman Grove, died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the Boone County Health Center, Albion. Bob is survived by his wife Karen, children: Mark (Betty) Etling of Newman Grove, Suzanne (Kevin) Bader of Columbus and Kathryn (Bruce) Backhaus of Newman Grove, sister Joan (John) Tanner and brother Don (Jeannie) Jacobson of Omaha, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-grandchild, many relatives and friends.
Eleanor E. Glesinger
Eleanor Eve (Killion) Glesinger passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora. She is survived by her four daughters: Jane Heany (Tom) of Richmond, TX, Julie Klahn of Grand Island, Jill Foltz (Gerald) of Grand Island and Jeri Zoucha (Joe) of Albion, sister-in-law Jeanne Johnson of Bloomington, IL and brother-in-law Frank Glesinger of Greeley.
Norfolk family loses home, pet in accidental house fire
Officials say it took more than 30 firefighters and several emergency responders to control the fire.
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
White Star Oil Co. expanding fuel service
A major project to expand fuel service is taking shape at White Star Oil Co. in Albion. Installation of underground fuel tanks began last week on the cleared lot across the street south of the convenience store. This area will serve tractor-trailers and larger vehicles with diesel fuel. A concrete...
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island’s Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by...
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
Unbeaten #1 Aurora ends Cardinal season in playoff semifinal
A rematch, and an opportunity. The Boone Central Cardinals faced undefeated Class C1 #1 Aurora Friday night in a state playoff semifinal game that gave the Cardinals a chance to avenge an early-season loss to the Huskies and advance to the 2022 C1 championship final. Like a prizefighter taking body...
Teen in custody after reportedly threatening family members near Leigh
LEIGH, Neb. -- A 13-year-old has been taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his family members with a knife near Leigh. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to a location northwest of Leigh around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. The caller reportedly told officers that a 13-year-old had a knife and was threatening his family members.
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
Pair here to fix hail damage, but also watching Ukraine war
Two auto body technicians from Eastern Europe have been in Albion since June repairing damage from the June hail storms in the Boone County area. At the same time, they are closely tracking developments in the Ukrainian war. One technician, Pavlo (Paul) is a citizen of the Ukraine who has...
