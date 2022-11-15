ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA football game Saturday canceled, no decision on VT game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s football game scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina has been canceled in the wake of a shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured another. UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams had said Tuesday that a decision on Saturday’s game would be made...
Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy

Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow prepare to play a football game. The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) are slated to face Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in their final nonconference game of the season in Charlottesville, Va.
Virginia Tech faces Liberty, looks to end 7-game skid

Virginia Tech will aim to snap one of its longest losing streaks in program history when it visits Liberty on Saturday for a non-conference clash in Lynchburg, Va. After falling 24-7 at Duke last weekend, the Hokies (2-8) have lost seven straight games — their longest skid since 1951.
JMU to kick off against Coastal Carolina at Noon on Nov. 26 on ESPNU

BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that James Madison’s regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 will kick off at noon and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will be JMU’s third all-time meeting against the Chanticleers, with the series knotted...
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scotchman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads. South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 […]
Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope

Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
