Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News
UVA football game Saturday canceled, no decision on VT game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s football game scheduled for Saturday against Coastal Carolina has been canceled in the wake of a shooting that killed three UVA football players and injured another. UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams had said Tuesday that a decision on Saturday’s game would be made...
National football post
Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy
Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow prepare to play a football game. The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) are slated to face Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday afternoon in their final nonconference game of the season in Charlottesville, Va.
sportstalksc.com
Chadwell: “We’re 100% behind their decision not to play the game” (AUDIO) #CCU
Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell says trying to prepare for this week’s game against Virginia was extremely difficult in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting on the UVA campus that claimed the lives of three current football players. “Were we locked in during practice? No, we...
National football post
Virginia Tech faces Liberty, looks to end 7-game skid
Virginia Tech will aim to snap one of its longest losing streaks in program history when it visits Liberty on Saturday for a non-conference clash in Lynchburg, Va. After falling 24-7 at Duke last weekend, the Hokies (2-8) have lost seven straight games — their longest skid since 1951.
rewind1051.com
JMU to kick off against Coastal Carolina at Noon on Nov. 26 on ESPNU
BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that James Madison’s regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 will kick off at noon and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will be JMU’s third all-time meeting against the Chanticleers, with the series knotted...
WMBF
College basketball fans head to Grand Strand this week for Myrtle Beach Invitational
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Invitational returns to Coastal Carolina University, bringing NCAA Division I basketball to the Grand Strand. This is the fourth year of the college basketball tournament in the Myrtle Beach area. The tournament made its way to the Grand Strand in 2017...
Woman shot at junior high school football game in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A woman was shot outside the stadium of a junior high school football game at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lumberton in eastern North Carolina, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. The 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital. Witnesses at Lumberton Senior High School reported hearing multiple...
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk. Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention. RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along...
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
PSRC will move forward after shooting
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County takes the senseless matter that occurred Wednesday evening in the parking lot during th
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scotchman in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lucky winner took home $50,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1173 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, the release reads. South Carolina players should check their tickets, as more than 8,300 […]
WMBF
Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
borderbelt.org
With a zoning change, the future of Lake Waccamaw stirs fear and hope
Lynn Hinnant got an offer from a developer who wanted to turn his acre of campground property into a motel with a view of Lake Waccamaw in southeastern North Carolina. Hinnant, who bought the campground last year, rejected the $800,000 proposal that would have brought him a formidable profit. Then he purchased surrounding properties and started working on a plan that he hoped would protect Lake Waccamaw, known as Columbus County’s “best kept secret,” from major development.
wpde.com
Florence murder rate triples since 2021: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its annual crime data report for 2021. That data shows the state's murder rate increased by .89% from 2020 to 2021- marking the highest level since 1991. According to that data, the counties with the...
WMBF
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First Presbyterian Church currently sits vacant on North Kings Highway. Now, the old church could soon see a new kind of fun, as developers, Mayfair Parkers, are looking to revamp the 1940′s church into a 1920′s themed attraction called Roar. “What this group...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
