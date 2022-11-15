Jason Dickinson to Return to Blackhawks Lineup vs. Blues

The veteran forward missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness.

The Chicago Blackhawks will make at least one change to their forward group Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Jason Dickinson, who has missed the last two games due to an illness, will return to the lineup.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In his absence, Jujhar Khaira reentered the mix and Sam Lafferty slid up to the third-line center role. It's unclear who will be the odd man out upon Dickinson's return.

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Jason Dickinson just before the season in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The veteran forward is enjoying an offensive uptick with his new team . After scoring just 11 points in 62 games with the Canucks last season, Dickinson already has seven points through 11 games with the Blackhawks.

He'll look to build on that Wednesday when the St. Louis Blues come to town. Puck drop is at 6:30 PM CT and the game will air nationally on TNT .