Current, former members of Hammocks HOA accused in $2 million theft, fraud
MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing at least $1 million from the association have been arrested.The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there were millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests were possible during this ongoing investigation.The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.Click here to view the arrest warrantThe charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
Judge appoints receiver for Hammocks HOA after board members accused of theft, fraud
MIAMI - Days after five current and former members and a vendor for the Hammocks Community Association were accused of stealing at least a million dollars in association funds, the case has been placed in front of a judge. During a hearing Thursday, residents impacted by the theft packed a courtroom and aired out their frustrations to a judge about what they say happened to them going back to 2017. The judge also designated a receiver to work with a provisional board of directors, until new elections. The HCA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson
Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Man who dragged officer into mob of rioters on Jan. 6 sentenced to 7½ years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence in the U.S. Capitol attack, is sentenced.
New Orleans Pastor Pleaded Guilty To Money Laundering, Admitted to Swindling His Church Of Almost $900K
Everyone who has attended service in a Baptist church has heard the minister encourage members to be diligent in paying their tithes and offerings to the kingdom. However, many pastors have fallen out of position for the love of money. Reverend Dr. Charles Southall III, Executive Pastor of First Emanuel...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doctor indicted in $53M California fraud case — plus money laundering, drug charges
A doctor working out of a walk-in clinic in Los Banos has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a host of offenses, including mail fraud and money laundering, as part of a disability insurance fraud scheme estimated at $53 million. The 46-year-old faces drugs charges for alleged use...
Gizmodo
Instagram's 'Billionaire Gucci Master' Handed 11-Year Sentence for Money Laundering and Fraud Scam
One former star of the luxury Instagram influencer circuit will spend some time behind bars after he admitted to gaining much of his wealth through a massive, international money laundering and fraud scheme. A federal judge sentenced Ramon Abbas, 40, to 11 years in jail after he pleaded guilty in...
Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe
A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge declines to order dental work, undergarments for female detainee
A federal judge has declined to order the provision of female undergarments and dental care to a detainee in Washington County, believing he was unable to do so as part of a criminal case. Carissa Ann Casner has been in jail for one year, largely in Washington County. She only...
NOLA.com
FBI investigating alleged financial wrongdoing at St. Peter Claver Church
An FBI probe involving the Archdiocese of New Orleans is investigating allegations that the former pastor of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Treme who was removed from his post last year after being accused of raping a child years earlier may have misappropriated nearly $400,000 in parish funds. The...
Jury finds accused Ponzi scheme operator not guilty of fraud
Cherokee County businessman Jim Torchia, accused by the federal government of fleecing elderly and unsophisticated investors in a Ponzi scheme, has been found not guilty of all criminal charges.
NBC Los Angeles
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
I’m a Walmart shoplifting lawyer – if you’re wrongly accused of stealing, my 3 golden tips may save you a $150,000 fine
A LAWYER has revealed his three golden tips that could help you dodge a $150,000 fine if you're wrongly accused of shoplifting. Attorneys at the Mollo Law Firm with specialized knowledge of the sector claim they can stop retail giants such as Walmart from erroneously convicting customers. New Jersey criminal...
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
Daily Beast
Cops Hunt for Woman Who Hung Toy Animals in Nooses Near Black Candidate’s Signs
Police are on the hunt for a blond-haired woman seen hanging stuffed animals in nooses near campaign signs for a Black congressional candidate in New Jersey this week. A photo of the disturbing display was reported to police in Middle Township, in southern New Jersey, on Election Day, a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page said. Nearby was a political ad for Tim Alexander, running to represent New Jersey in the House of Representatives.
Navy Times
Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam
An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
