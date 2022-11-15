ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Miami

Current, former members of Hammocks HOA accused in $2 million theft, fraud

MIAMI - Several current and former members of the Hammocks Community Association Board accused of stealing at least $1 million from the association have been arrested.The Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there were millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests were possible during this ongoing investigation.The Hammocks HOA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.Click here to view the arrest warrantThe charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Judge appoints receiver for Hammocks HOA after board members accused of theft, fraud

MIAMI - Days after five current and former members and a vendor for the Hammocks Community Association were accused of stealing at least a million dollars in association funds, the case has been placed in front of a judge. During a hearing Thursday, residents impacted by the theft packed a courtroom and aired out their frustrations to a judge about what they say happened to them going back to 2017. The judge also designated a receiver to work with a provisional board of directors, until new elections. The HCA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500...
KENDALL, FL
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
Chrissie Massey

California Woman Filed For Unemployment Benefits For Convicted Murderer, Scott Peterson

Brandy Iglesias allegedly used Scott Peterson, among other convicted killers' names, to collect more than $145,000 in benefits.Scott Peterson/ Wikimedia Commons. ABC reported that a California woman is facing charges of using the names of convicted killers to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. It is a small part of the $20 billion unemployment benefits scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal council member sentenced to federal prison — stole thousands from tribe

A former tribal councilmember for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians was sentenced to 84 months in prison for embezzlement, perjury, and suborning perjury. According to court documents, Kevin Joseph Edwards, 51, of the Standing Pine Community, embezzled $12,178.40 from the Tribe by submitting fraudulent travel documents for reimbursement. Edwards...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Los Angeles

Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail

Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Daily Beast

Cops Hunt for Woman Who Hung Toy Animals in Nooses Near Black Candidate’s Signs

Police are on the hunt for a blond-haired woman seen hanging stuffed animals in nooses near campaign signs for a Black congressional candidate in New Jersey this week. A photo of the disturbing display was reported to police in Middle Township, in southern New Jersey, on Election Day, a statement posted to the police department’s Facebook page said. Nearby was a political ad for Tim Alexander, running to represent New Jersey in the House of Representatives.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Navy Times

Former sailor pleads guilty in $2 million insurance fraud scam

An ex-Navy chief petty officer pleaded guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in an insurance fraud scheme that stole $2 million from a program meant to aid seriously injured service members, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the southern district of California. The ex-sailor,...
GEORGIA STATE

