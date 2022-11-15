Read full article on original website
Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron shows utmost class in viral moment during game against Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron showed the top-level class he’s always been known for when he checked in on the health of an opposing player’s wife prior to a faceoff in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. At first glance, the now...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth
As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to peak the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
Yardbarker
Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
Jeremy Swayman returns to practice for Bruins
BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman took a big step toward his return to game action, as the goaltender took the ice for practice with the Bruins on Tuesday.The Bruins practiced Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, in the midst of a three-day break between games. Keith Kinkaid, who was called up to fill in for Swayman, was also a part of practice.Swayman suffered a left leg injury on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh. Though the injury looked severe at first, Swayman didn't suffer any damage that required surgery, and the team considered him "week to week.""I couldn't be in better hands. I feel...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe
The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
Yardbarker
Blues Goaltending: View From the Crease (November 2022)
No one expected that the St. Louis Blues would be 5-8-0 13 games into the season or that general manager Doug Armstrong would have already openly discussed the possibility of a rebuild. But that is where Blues fans find themselves, teetering on the edge of a potentially long and painful organizational restructure (though the 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night offers a little hope).
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22
The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired
It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
NHL
Devils coach talks 10-game winning streak on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Ruff cites team building, puck management behind third-longest run in franchise history. The New Jersey Devils have won 10 games in a row, and coach Lindy Ruff said he thinks the strong start to the season is a sign of building on a lot of the tough times over the previous two seasons.
Winterhawks with 6th in a row, snap Calgary’s streak
The Portland Winterhawks had one of their best wins of the young season Tuesday night, beating the Calgary Hitmen 4-1 at the Coliseum. It’s Portland’s 6th win in a row, and it snapped Calgary’s 7-game winning streak. They won without having to rely on their power play,...
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
The Hockey News On The 'Q': LA Kings Players from the QMJHL
Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer discuss Los Angeles Kings players in or from the QMJHL, chat with coach Carl Mallette about the U-17s and more.
Bruins hire independent firm to review vetting process for Mitchell Miller signing
The Boston Bruins released Mitchell Miller two days after signing him. Now, the NHL team has hired a law firm to independently review its vetting process.
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
