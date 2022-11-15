ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth

As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to peak the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
Yardbarker

Bruins News & Rumors: Reilly, Kinkaid, Bergeron & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Mike Reilly reportedly wants to be traded after being sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). Meanwhile, third-string netminder Keith Kinkaid simply dominated in his debut with Boston. In other news, before puck drop on Saturday (Nov. 12) against the Buffalo Sabres, Patrice Bergeron had a conversation with Tage Thompson that only shows just how marvelous of a person he is.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Speculation around the league that Celtics are targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true 7-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week (h/t Real GM), ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jeremy Swayman returns to practice for Bruins

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman took a big step toward his return to game action, as the goaltender took the ice for practice with the Bruins on Tuesday.The Bruins practiced Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, in the midst of a three-day break between games. Keith Kinkaid, who was called up to fill in for Swayman, was also a part of practice.Swayman suffered a left leg injury on Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh. Though the injury looked severe at first, Swayman didn't suffer any damage that required surgery, and the team considered him "week to week.""I couldn't be in better hands. I feel...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Prospect Report: Engstrom, Dichow & Europe

The Montreal Canadiens have prospects at different levels of development playing across several leagues around the globe. The focus of this prospect report will be those prospects playing in Europe. The Habs are also taking advantage of the extended period allowed to sign players to an entry-level contract (ELC) by drafting European players who don’t need to be signed in the two-year time frame that Canadian Hockey League players must be signed.
Yardbarker

Blues Goaltending: View From the Crease (November 2022)

No one expected that the St. Louis Blues would be 5-8-0 13 games into the season or that general manager Doug Armstrong would have already openly discussed the possibility of a rebuild. But that is where Blues fans find themselves, teetering on the edge of a potentially long and painful organizational restructure (though the 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night offers a little hope).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22

The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Have 3 Good Options if Head Coach Boudreau is Fired

It appears it’s not a matter of if, but when head coach Bruce Boudreau is fired. This after a monster season in 2021-22 that saw the Vancouver Canucks go 32-15-10 with him behind the bench following a slow 8-15-2 start under Travis Green. But that was then and this is now, and the Canucks are struggling to keep their heads above water in 2022-23 with the same coach that fans lovingly chanted “Bruce there it is!” after every goal/win last season.
NHL

Devils coach talks 10-game winning streak on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ruff cites team building, puck management behind third-longest run in franchise history. The New Jersey Devils have won 10 games in a row, and coach Lindy Ruff said he thinks the strong start to the season is a sign of building on a lot of the tough times over the previous two seasons.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL

