Boxing Scene
Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'
Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
Eilish McColgan named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year after Commonwealth Games glory
Eilish McColgan was named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a hugely successful year for the Scottish runner. McColgan claimed gold in the 10,000 metres at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, putting in a Commonwealth record time of 30:48:60. In doing so, the 31-year-old not only won her first major title but also broke her mother’s record, which was set in 1991, just months after Eilish’s birth.The Scot also won Commonwealth silver in the 5,000m, before claiming silver and bronze at the European Championships in Munich.BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year award...
Maradona’s Hand of God ball that sank England fails to sell despite £2m bid
Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” ball attracted a top bid of £2m at auction, but failed to reach a reserve as negotiations with interested parties and the seller over its sale continue. The then Argentina captain Maradona scored two unforgettable goals in the quarter-final of the...
tatler.com
Prince William makes surprise appearance to wish England footballers good luck ahead of the World Cup 2022
The Prince of Wales yesterday met with England’s football stars in a surprise visit to their training base, St George’s Park, to give them a special send off hours before they jetted off to the tournament in Doha, Qatar. Prince William, who is a keen Aston Villa supporter and president of the FA, revealed each footballer’s official jersey numbers. Dressed in a relaxed blue tweed suit and matching blue jumper, the Prince chatted to sporting stars including Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who all appear on Tatler's list of the hottest England footballers.
Suni Lee to end college gymnastics career, sets sights on 2024 Olympics
NEW YORK — Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is ending her college gymnastics career and returning to professional gymnastics for a chance to join the U.S. women's team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. "Today, I'm sharing a decision that has weighed on me for a really long time," Lee...
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
Australia beat England by six wickets: first one-day international – as it happened
Steve Smith finishes the game with a six after Australia’s top three ease them to victory, despite a Dawid Malan century.
Nike’s Footballverse World Cup ad is a tour de force of soccer science
Nike’s official World Cup commercials are usually worth the wait, and this year’s version is no exception. The ad, titled “Nike FC Presents the Footballverse,” attempts to answer the unanswerable: What would happen if soccer legends from different eras could face off against each other? The scene begins at a lab in Switzerland, with two scientists arguing who is better: Kylian Mbappé now, or Ronaldinho in 2006. Through the magic of technology, the team manages to summon both players for a one-on-one battle. Naturally, Oingo Boingo’s 1985 hit “Weird Science” begins to play. From there, the stars of past and present begin to appear, including...
Yardbarker
FSG have made up their mind on Liverpool sale as ‘game-changing move’ made – Football Insider
FSG are reportedly said to remain undecided on the question of whether to agree a full sale for Liverpool Football Club. A new report from Football Insider, however, would appear to suggest that the Americans are leaning towards the potential eventuality of a takeover after Mike Gordon quit his role.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup organisers say choosing 'reach over revenue' has paid off
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Rugby League World Cup chief...
ESPN
Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos
The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
Eddie Jones wants England to ignite crowd and expose All Black weaknesses
Jones has likened the challenge of achieving a first home win over New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday to ‘climbing Mount Everest’
The Ring Magazine
Spain’s first boxing champion finally gets his Ring belt 87 years after his epic win
Manuel Belenguer (left) receives Baltasar Sangchili's Ring magazine belt at the Plaza de Toros de Valencia from Ring writer and editor Diego Morilla on Oct. 15, 2022 - Photo by David Calvo. 16. Nov. At its best, the boxing ring is the one place in the universe where pride and...
SB Nation
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
BBC
Watch: 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships
In the women’s competition, Great Britain’s two-time Olympic medallist, European and world champion Byrony Page leads the squad, 2022 British champion Izzy Songhurst and silver medallist Louise Brownsey will compete too. Corey Walkes prepares for his first senior World Championships in the men’s competition. He successfully qualified for...
