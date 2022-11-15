ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Responds To Exhibition Criticism: 'Currency Over Legacy'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to live up to his sassy moniker. The Hall of Fame boxer recently collected yet another high-figure payday on the exhibition circuit, this time coming off a sixth-round stoppage of YouTuber Deji Olatunji Sunday at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Afterward, Mayweather was asked to comment on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Eilish McColgan named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year after Commonwealth Games glory

Eilish McColgan was named BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a hugely successful year for the Scottish runner. McColgan claimed gold in the 10,000 metres at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, putting in a Commonwealth record time of 30:48:60. In doing so, the 31-year-old not only won her first major title but also broke her mother’s record, which was set in 1991, just months after Eilish’s birth.The Scot also won Commonwealth silver in the 5,000m, before claiming silver and bronze at the European Championships in Munich.BT Sport’s Action Woman of the Year award...
tatler.com

Prince William makes surprise appearance to wish England footballers good luck ahead of the World Cup 2022

The Prince of Wales yesterday met with England’s football stars in a surprise visit to their training base, St George’s Park, to give them a special send off hours before they jetted off to the tournament in Doha, Qatar. Prince William, who is a keen Aston Villa supporter and president of the FA, revealed each footballer’s official jersey numbers. Dressed in a relaxed blue tweed suit and matching blue jumper, the Prince chatted to sporting stars including Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, and Marcus Rashford, who all appear on Tatler's list of the hottest England footballers.
BBC

England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nike’s Footballverse World Cup ad is a tour de force of soccer science

Nike’s official World Cup commercials are usually worth the wait, and this year’s version is no exception. The ad, titled “Nike FC Presents the Footballverse,” attempts to answer the unanswerable: What would happen if soccer legends from different eras could face off against each other? The scene begins at a lab in Switzerland, with two scientists arguing who is better: Kylian Mbappé now, or Ronaldinho in 2006. Through the magic of technology, the team manages to summon both players for a one-on-one battle. Naturally, Oingo Boingo’s 1985 hit “Weird Science” begins to play. From there, the stars of past and present begin to appear, including...
ESPN

Bob Fulton's lessons fuel Mal Meninga's reborn Kangaroos

The buzzword for Australia at this Rugby League World Cup could have been anything, but the phrase which coach Mal Meninga continues to mention is "passion". It is an emotive word, particularly for Meninga, who represented his country with distinction on four separate Kangaroos tours. Nobody quite understands the green...
SB Nation

Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan

Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
BBC

Watch: 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships

In the women’s competition, Great Britain’s two-time Olympic medallist, European and world champion Byrony Page leads the squad, 2022 British champion Izzy Songhurst and silver medallist Louise Brownsey will compete too. Corey Walkes prepares for his first senior World Championships in the men’s competition. He successfully qualified for...

