Tua Tagovailoa is finding his name mentioned as a quarterback who should be in the MVP talk and one reason is he is having fun playing football. Is it a coincidence that Tua Tagovailoa is playing at a high-level of football one year removed from two of the worst years of his career? It shouldn’t be. Tua showed signs of what he is doing this year over his first two seasons in the league but something was lacking. Something was inconsistent and it wasn’t just his play on the field. Tua wasn’t having fun.

1 DAY AGO