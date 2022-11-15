Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail
Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins
Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph to one-year deal, Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve
The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth at defensive tackle, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis going on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain and second-year defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu headed to injured reserve. CBS Sports...
‘That one goes down in history’: Butler, Adebayo give Heat winning blueprint in comeback
Miami closed on a 24-10 run to stun the Suns and finally get to .500.
Browns-Bills Game Moved to Another City Amidst 'Thundersnow' Storm
The NFL has moved Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills to this city amid an ongoing "weather emergency" in western New York.
Dolphins’ Holland, who played for UM’s Cristobal at Oregon, has a message for Canes fans
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday:
Ndamukong Suh Signed With Super Bowl Contender: Report
Free agent former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with this Super Bowl contender.
Yardbarker
NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival
The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
Josh McDaniels Got the Dreaded ‘Vote of Confidence’
Dan wonders whether McDaniels actually has what it takes to be a head coach in the NFL.
atozsports.com
Eagles address glaring weakness, sign two-time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles are patching up one major weakness with a Pro Bowler. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced the team signed two-time defensive tackle, and two-time Pro Bowler, Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Playing in his 13th season in the NFL, Joseph has made multiple stops in his career.
Chase Young's Status is Determined: Report
Here is the latest health update and playing status of Washington Commanders superstar defensive end Chase Young.
Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa mic’d up and having fun
Tua Tagovailoa is finding his name mentioned as a quarterback who should be in the MVP talk and one reason is he is having fun playing football. Is it a coincidence that Tua Tagovailoa is playing at a high-level of football one year removed from two of the worst years of his career? It shouldn’t be. Tua showed signs of what he is doing this year over his first two seasons in the league but something was lacking. Something was inconsistent and it wasn’t just his play on the field. Tua wasn’t having fun.
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media following a 16 point loss to DePaul. The conversation included talk about the Jamison Battle injury, youth vs experience, the value he can take from this learning experience, and so much more. Was that a preview of the physicality that you...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0