Fox Sports Radio

Why Tua Tagovailoa is Destined to Fail

Despite the Miami Dolphins being perhaps the most surprising team in the league while leading an AFC East division ahead of Super Bowl favorite Buffalo, First Things First’s Kevin Wildes thinks there will be trouble on the horizon.
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
numberfire.com

Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
Yardbarker

NFC East Ndamukong Suh Signs with Cowboys Rival

The Dallas Cowboys defense is experiencing run-stopping problems that they believe their existing personnel can solve. Meanwhile, another problem just cropped up: The Philadelphia Eagles have once again jumped to the fore in the NFC East arms race with the signing of long-time standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh was...
atozsports.com

Eagles address glaring weakness, sign two-time Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles are patching up one major weakness with a Pro Bowler. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced the team signed two-time defensive tackle, and two-time Pro Bowler, Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Playing in his 13th season in the NFL, Joseph has made multiple stops in his career.
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa mic’d up and having fun

Tua Tagovailoa is finding his name mentioned as a quarterback who should be in the MVP talk and one reason is he is having fun playing football. Is it a coincidence that Tua Tagovailoa is playing at a high-level of football one year removed from two of the worst years of his career? It shouldn’t be. Tua showed signs of what he is doing this year over his first two seasons in the league but something was lacking. Something was inconsistent and it wasn’t just his play on the field. Tua wasn’t having fun.
