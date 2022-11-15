Read full article on original website
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
Feather Sound & The Karol Hotel – A New Idea Just Across The Skyway Bridge
It was 1987—I was a young radio news anchor for WFLA “The Talk of Tampa Bay,” and I was invited to play in a media tennis tournament at Feather Sound between Clearwater and St. Petersburg. It was to be my first and last time at Feather Sound—until...
Habit Burger Grill Set to Make Tampa Debut, Nine More Locations on the Horizon
Although the restaurant is reportedly going to open this December, a location is yet to be revealed.
HOTBINS Opens in Tampa
HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Woman Reunited With Long-Lost Father Thanks To Private Investigator
The father and daughter reflect on the one-year anniversary of their reunion. For Plant City resident Shannon Crosby, one email changed her life. The 37-year-old woman had been searching for her biological father, Patrick McCarthy, for more than 33 years. Crosby, who was born in New Hampshire in 1985, hadn’t...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live music
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
fox13news.com
Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures
November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
New speedboat tour Bay Rocket launching in downtown Tampa this week
The ride will launch near the Tampa Convention Center.
Must-Visit Holiday Markets in Tampa Bay for Unique Gifts
Whether you’re ready or not, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, more than...
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
Things To Do For Thanksgiving 2022 In the Tampa, Clearwater, And St. Petersburg Area
Families who love the Thanksgiving holiday and are interested in fun things to do may find the perfect fit with this list of our favorite 2022 Thanksgiving events and turkey trot races in the Tampa Bay area. Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble WHEN: Thursday, November 24 at
Bay News 9
New terminal, modernization moving forward at Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. — To keep up with growth in Tampa Bay, Tampa International Airport is moving forward with plans to expand and modernize. The expansion is part of the airport’s 2022 Master Plan update which takes a closer look at consumer needs and industry trends. What You Need...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
businessobserverfl.com
Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel
A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida rent prices on the rise while other big metros slow
Apartment costs are starting to slow down in some big cities, but Florida is bucking that trend, according to new rental data.
wild941.com
Gisele Bündchen Out With New Jiu-Jitsu Instructor In Costa Rica
You know what they say about women! When they’re done they’ve been done for a long time. It seems that’s the case for Gisele Bundchen who was seen out on a date in Costa Rica this weekend. So, who’s the lucky new man you might be asking...
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
