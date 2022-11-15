ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Broth Bomb in Dunedin puts a fizzy, delicious twist on one-pot meals

DUNEDIN, Fla. - Everyone's heard of bath bombs. They bubble and fizz in the tub, giving you a luxurious bath time experience. The owner of a new company in Dunedin wondered, "How could we ‘bomb’ the flavor industry?" and Broth Bomb was born. The fizzy seasoning balls drop...
DUNEDIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel

A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE

