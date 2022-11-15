Read full article on original website
NFL
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve
The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next month. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that Kupp is set to undergo surgery on his injured ankle on Wednesday and will be placed on injured reserve. McVay added that Kupp would have tightrope...
Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
49ers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves
To make room, San Francisco released QB Kurt Benkert and placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve. Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.
Chicago Bears Injury Report, David Montgomery Misses Practice
Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
Cleveland Browns have interestingly signed defensive tackle help from the team that just handed them a 39-17 loss in week 10 action. Cleveland signed defensive tackle Ben Stille from the Miami Dolphins practice squad, according to a report. This comes after the Browns were gashed for nearly 200 yards on...
numberfire.com
Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to play Thursday for Packets
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Cobb returned to practice this week and the Packers plan to activate him from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game. He will likely compete for targets behind Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson. He only has one game with more than 3 catches this season.
Yardbarker
Lions Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From Injured Reserve
This opens up a three-week window for Chark to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
Detroit Lions receiver DJ Chark practices for first time since September
DJ Chark practiced Wednesday with the Detroit Lions for the first time since injuring his ankle Sept. 25. Chark, 26,
lastwordonsports.com
Dak Prescott Intercepted Twice in Overtime Loss to Green Bay
Dak Prescott was intercepted twice in Week 10’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was picked off twice in crucial moments leading up to an overtime loss. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers capitalized on turnovers, completing their comeback victory 31-28. Dak Prescott Turnovers Fuel...
