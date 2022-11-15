ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

49ers Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

To make room, San Francisco released QB Kurt Benkert and placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve. Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Injury Report, David Montgomery Misses Practice

Montgomery misses Bears practice for personal reason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One day after putting Khalil Herbert on injured reserve with a hip injury, David Montgomery missed Bears practice due to a personal reason. If Montgomery isn't able to return for the Falcons game it would be a...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to play Thursday for Packets

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Cobb returned to practice this week and the Packers plan to activate him from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game. He will likely compete for targets behind Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson. He only has one game with more than 3 catches this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lions Designating WR DJ Chark To Return From Injured Reserve

This opens up a three-week window for Chark to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Dak Prescott Intercepted Twice in Overtime Loss to Green Bay

Dak Prescott was intercepted twice in Week 10’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was picked off twice in crucial moments leading up to an overtime loss. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers capitalized on turnovers, completing their comeback victory 31-28. Dak Prescott Turnovers Fuel...
GREEN BAY, WI

