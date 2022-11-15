Deer Processors Are “Excited” As Rifle Season Begins

Hunters across Northern Michigan are out Tuesday hoping to bag the big one.

As such, it caused opening day at Kelly’s Deer Processing near Big Rapids to be a busy one.

The owner of Kelly’s Deer Processing, Colin Kelly, says a number of bucks were dragged through their doors Tuesday. He says although the weekend hunters have yet to come up, this year’s turnout has been strong.

“It’s a typical opening day. It’s busy, everyone’s all excited. Everyone’s all pumped up with what they got and what they saw. So, we’re here in full force trying to keep up with the deer as they keep dragging them in,” Kelly says.

If you’re able to bag a buck this year, be sure to check in with the DNR before getting it processed.