KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Dept. of Education to review Western Heights after 3 board members resign
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is taking on a district plagued with controversy. Western Heights Public Schools is on the state board of education's agenda Thursday, days after three district board members, including the president, resigned. The state will examine the district following the latest chapter of controversy.
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
KOCO
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma's, OCPD's response to mental health crises
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department. A news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in...
KOCO
Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
KOCO
Oklahoma Christmas ornament features three of state's most recognizable symbols
OKLAHOMA CITY — You can now put this year's official Friends of the Mansion Oklahoma Christmas ornament. The 2022 ornament features three of Oklahoma's most recognizable state symbols – mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma redbud tree. The ornament costs $16.29 plus tax. Mistletoe was originally chosen as the...
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
Ponca City News
More than 6,000 teachers across Oklahoma received $6 million
Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS 2.0) grants up to $800 each. Pictured: RaeShauna Anderson, kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, is shown with learning tools she received when her fine motor skills...
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
Former Iowa Park man set for execution in Oklahoma after midnight
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
KOCO
Oklahoma nonprofit works to help veterans impacted by criminal justice system
An Oklahoma nonprofit is focusing on helping veterans impacted by the criminal justice system. It’s a collaboration between The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM) and other organizations such as Boeing and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Brianne Washington, the veterans initiative supervisor, and Kriss Steele, with TEEM, spoke...
KOCO
Oklahomans can assist family in need this Christmas by helping child from Angel Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans can assist a family in need by helping a child from the Angel Tree for Christmas. KOCO 5 was there for the opening of the Angel Tree in Quail Springs Mall to see how Oklahomans can help. “We need your help. Without you, we can’t...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
KOCO
Twenty-three returning, newly elected senators take Oath of Office in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Twenty-three returning and newly elected senators took the oath of office in Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon. Of that group, a handful were sworn in for the first time. Eight incoming members, all Republicans from across the state, were sworn in alongside some returning senators. Friends and...
KOCO
Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
KOCO
Live Blog: Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting afternoon commute in OKC metro
Snow is falling as winter weather moves through Oklahoma on Monday, creating slick conditions for drivers. Below is a running blog of winter weather coverage. Check back throughout the day for updates. Open the video player above for live coverage from KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,217,825. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 339. The Oklahoma State Department...
Comments / 2