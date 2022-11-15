ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

More than 6,000 teachers across Oklahoma received $6 million

Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS 2.0) grants up to $800 each. Pictured: RaeShauna Anderson, kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, is shown with learning tools she received when her fine motor skills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit works to help veterans impacted by criminal justice system

An Oklahoma nonprofit is focusing on helping veterans impacted by the criminal justice system. It’s a collaboration between The Education and Employment Ministry (TEEM) and other organizations such as Boeing and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Brianne Washington, the veterans initiative supervisor, and Kriss Steele, with TEEM, spoke...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Snow in parts of Oklahoma causes issues for some drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Though it is much better Tuesday on the roads, some parts of Oklahoma saw snow on Monday, causing issues for some drivers. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about what they saw on Monday. Watch the video player above for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,217,825. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 339. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE

