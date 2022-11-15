ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
roi-nj.com

Sun Country Airlines to launch nonstop service from A.C. to Minneapolis

Sun Country Airlines will launch its first ever regularly nonstop service from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to a Tuesday announcement from Sun Country and the South Jersey Transportation Authority. Beginning May 1, 2023, the hybrid low-cost airline will fly twice weekly, seasonal, nonstop service flights providing connectivity to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Axios

10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Holiday happenings at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Mall of America officials are spreading cheer to holiday shoppers with a list of entertaining events and activities. Festival of Trees benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota. The event, which is presented by KARE 11, is a walk-through winter wonderland experience. The trees are decorated by various businesses and organizations throughout the Twin Cities. Guests can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from their favorite tree, all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan

The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
EAGAN, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening

Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public.  Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
mprnews.org

Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall

On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Another day of on-and-off snow before bitter cold arrives

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be yet another day of on-and-off snow showers across Minnesota.Pockets of snow early in the day could snarl the morning commute, so WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.Aside from the snow, Thursday will be a transition day, temperature-wise. Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-20s.Colder air arrives Thursday night, and on Friday, temperatures will drop into the teens.Expect more snow late Friday into Saturday morning, and Saturday will be another very cold day.Sunday will be slightly warmer, but temperatures will still be below average. By next Tuesday, temperatures should be above freezing again.
MINNESOTA STATE

