Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
Amore Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant
Italian restaurant Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will close this weekend, and is set to be replaced by the latest eatery from prolific restaurateur Kim Bartmann. It was announced Wednesday by Amore Uptown general manager Tim McHugh that Sunday will be the latest day of service for the restaurant, which opened at 1601 W Lake St. in 2016.
roi-nj.com
Sun Country Airlines to launch nonstop service from A.C. to Minneapolis
Sun Country Airlines will launch its first ever regularly nonstop service from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to a Tuesday announcement from Sun Country and the South Jersey Transportation Authority. Beginning May 1, 2023, the hybrid low-cost airline will fly twice weekly, seasonal, nonstop service flights providing connectivity to...
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
KARE
Holiday happenings at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — Mall of America officials are spreading cheer to holiday shoppers with a list of entertaining events and activities. Festival of Trees benefiting Special Olympics Minnesota. The event, which is presented by KARE 11, is a walk-through winter wonderland experience. The trees are decorated by various businesses and organizations throughout the Twin Cities. Guests can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from their favorite tree, all proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota.
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening
Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public. Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
Asia Mall extends soft opening; grand opening not yet announced
The soft opening period at Asia Mall, a new cultural attraction in Eden Prairie, has been extended as staff continues to prepare for its grand opening. The grand opening was expected to be in November, but the company posted on social media that it will be announced at a later date.
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project
Entrepreneur Jesse Ross plans on opening a hub for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and women-owned businesses in North Minneapolis. The post North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project appeared first on NewsOne.
mprnews.org
Photos: Twin Cities sees first sticky snowfall
On Monday morning the Twin Cities metro area saw its first sticky snow fall of the season. As in Minnesota winter tradition, more than 300 car crashes were reported on Minnesota highways. For greater Minnesota, this isn’t new. Duluth already had six inches of snow and west-central Minnesota woke up with a dusting Sunday.
NEXT Weather: Another day of on-and-off snow before bitter cold arrives
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be yet another day of on-and-off snow showers across Minnesota.Pockets of snow early in the day could snarl the morning commute, so WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert.Aside from the snow, Thursday will be a transition day, temperature-wise. Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-20s.Colder air arrives Thursday night, and on Friday, temperatures will drop into the teens.Expect more snow late Friday into Saturday morning, and Saturday will be another very cold day.Sunday will be slightly warmer, but temperatures will still be below average. By next Tuesday, temperatures should be above freezing again.
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
