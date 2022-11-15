ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
KTSA

Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began

Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
KTBS

Ted Cruz beer can thrower charged in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas - Senator Ted Cruz of Texas got a less than warm welcome Monday at the Astros World Series victory parade in Houston. While the Republican senator was on a moving float, a paradegoer hurled a beer can at him. On Tuesday, Houston police announced that 33-year-old Joseph Arcidiacono...
Ash Jurberg

Abbott asks Elon Musk to relocate Twitter to Texas

Billionaire and Texan resident Elon Musk recently completed his acquisition on Twitter. He has moved his other companies, such as Tesla and Space X, to Central Texas, so many people are asking now that the acquisition is complete, will Elon will also relocate Twitter?
TheDailyBeast

Sick Child Among Migrants Bussed to Philadelphia by Texas Governor

A sick 10-year-old girl needed treatment after she was put on a bus with other Texas migrants and sent to Philadelphia on Wednesday, a local lawmaker said. The unnamed girl was suffering from dehydration and had a high fever before she was taken to hospital. “It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever [on the bus],” Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym said. “It’s a terrible situation.” The vehicle carrying 28 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic arrived in Philly before dawn Wednesday, the day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Philadelphia would be the next Democratic-led city he used in his migrant bus stunt.Read it at Associated Press
