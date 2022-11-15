Hansol Jung’s 2016 play, Among the Dead, now in an intriguing, surprisingly funny, and sometimes quite moving production with Jackalope Theatre, occupies a bit of the same surreal territory and narrative lines as Mia Chung’s You for Me for You (produced by Sideshow Theatre in 2018) and Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band (produced at Victory Gardens in 2019). As in the former (the story of two sisters separated while attempting to escape from North Korea), the lines between what’s “real” and what’s imagined or remembered become blurry. As in the latter, an Asian American woman returns to the land of her parents (well, at least one of her parents) to unravel some mysteries rooted in the chaos of war.

