CHICAGO READER
Walter Jagiello defined the polka sound of Polish Chicago
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. I’m part Polish, but in 18 years of the Secret History of Chicago...
CHICAGO READER
How Alinea’s tabletop desserts helped craft The Menu
This past year has turned out to be the Chicago culinary scene’s time to shine onscreen. First came The Bear, with its frenetic take on the intersection of haute cuisine and Italian beef, and now comes the dark horror-comedy The Menu, which—while it doesn’t take place in Chicago—makes several notable hat tips toward the city’s formidable dining scene.
CHICAGO READER
Not a clinker
No matter your views on Christmas and the bulging Santa’s sack of psycho/socio/political/familial drama wrapped up in the sparkle-plenty holiday, this much I know is true: If you aren’t moved to snorts and/or tears of laughter by Lorenzo Rush Jr. weaving a Vatican-worthy tapestry worth of exceptionally innovative cuss words as The Old Man in Marriott Theatre’s production of A Christmas Story, The Musical, check your cold, cold heart. You may be in danger of going full-on Grinch.
CHICAGO READER
A gender-affirming space
Clear backpacks lean against one another like a line of fallen dominoes. Inside each of the bags is a collection of specially curated books. As a caregiver’s murmurs break the silence of the Oak Park Library children’s section, the top of a child’s head peeks above the bookshelves.
CHICAGO READER
Izzy Reidy
Izzy Reidy leads the band Izzy True and plays bass in Tenci. He’s lived in Chicago on and off for around 12 years and teaches guitar, bass, and ukulele in public schools through Music House. He joined the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers in spring 2020, becoming part of its steering committee and abolition subcommittee, and in fall 2020 he helped launch UMAW’s Chicago chapter with Monoculture multi-instrumentalist Olan Mijana and Izzy True bandmate Curtis Oren.
CHICAGO READER
Lynne Rousseau McDaniel
Lynne Rousseau McDaniel, dealer in historic furniture and fine art; co-owner, with husband Ty McDaniel, of two Chicago-based businesses: Estate Sale Goddess and An Orange Moon (2418 W. North ); the Goddess of WOW. Interview by Deanna Isaacs. Photos by Olivia Obineme. I’m from Englewood, south side of Chicago. In...
CHICAGO READER
A surreal Seoul story
Hansol Jung’s 2016 play, Among the Dead, now in an intriguing, surprisingly funny, and sometimes quite moving production with Jackalope Theatre, occupies a bit of the same surreal territory and narrative lines as Mia Chung’s You for Me for You (produced by Sideshow Theatre in 2018) and Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band (produced at Victory Gardens in 2019). As in the former (the story of two sisters separated while attempting to escape from North Korea), the lines between what’s “real” and what’s imagined or remembered become blurry. As in the latter, an Asian American woman returns to the land of her parents (well, at least one of her parents) to unravel some mysteries rooted in the chaos of war.
CHICAGO READER
Mario Smith
Mario Smith, 55, is a native Chicagoan, a proud Hyde Parker for the past eight years (“I’ve kind of been all over. I haven’t lived in all 77 communities; I’d say about ten or 15.”), a poet, and a longtime host and radio personality. His radio show News From the Service Entrance airs Thursdays on Lumpen Radio (WLPN-LP 105.5 FM and online at lumpenradio.com) and he can also be heard on Randomly Selected, a podcast produced by the Silver Room, as well as Who You Got?, a podcast he cohosts with musician Michael Lockett.
CHICAGO READER
Many on house arrest bombarded with texts from sheriff’s contractor
This story was produced as a collaboration between The TRiiBE and the Reader. Editor’s note: We have changed the names and other identifying information of some of the sources quoted in this story to protect their anonymity, as they are still awaiting trial. While awaiting trial, Shane (a pseudonym)...
