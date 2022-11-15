Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley interfaith Thanksgiving services set for Nov. 21, 24
Members of the community of all religions and traditions are invited to Santa Ynez Valley's Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 21 at Bethania Church in Solvang. According to organizers, the interfaith service is moving to Monday this year to accommodate the space needed for the Bethania Food Distribution, which is on Tuesday evenings.
syvnews.com
‘Fill the Foodbank’ drive-thru donation drive set Saturday in Santa Maria
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual drive-thru donation Saturday in Santa Maria and will continue accepting donations of chickens and turkeys through Nov. 22 to help needy North County residents celebrate Thanksgiving. The drive-thru “Fill the Foodbank” donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2...
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America honors local community leaders
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America recently honored community leaders Bob Maloy and Doug Scott for their contributions to the health, education and safety of youth in Santa Barbara County. “Doug and Bob were selected because of their notable work on behalf of our Council and thousands of...
syvnews.com
Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped
Results flipped in four of the closest races in the Nov. 8 General Election as a result of the first post-election update posted Tuesday evening by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. Santa Maria City Council District 3 incumbent Gloria Soto, who was trailing challenger Steven Funkhouser by about 3...
syvnews.com
Photos: Lompoc Veterans Day ceremony
Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. military.
syvnews.com
Lompoc honors those who served on Veterans Day
Dozens gathered Friday morning in front of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military, locally and around the world. Veterans Day started as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918, when all fighting was ceased between...
kclu.org
A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County
Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
syvnews.com
Lompoc Valley Medical Center reduces COVID-19 shot clinic hours
Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m. The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m. In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on...
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 Central Coast eats
On the Central Coast, at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcoming MICHELIN Guide. These businesses are recommended by inspectors, but it does not mean they have a MICHELIN Star yet.
Santa Maria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
957thebeatfm.com
Situation 805:”I had never heard of the tip test, until I had dinner with my high school bestfriend”
Good morning Danger and Loui! What’s up Santa Maria and everyone listening. I just had dinner over the weekend with my best friend from high school, who I hadn’t seen in ten years. Holly ish!!! Apparently, the past decade has turned him into a douche. Before the meal, he put out ten one-dollar bills on the table and told the server that was her tip…and each time she did something that “displeased” him, he’d pull away a dollar in front of her. Has anyone seen this before? What the hell kind of power play ego trip was that. I was humiliated. After the meal, I gave her an additional ten bucks and apologized. Should I have said something to him about it, as well? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $14.5 Million, This Palatial Mediterranean Estate in Ojai California Comes with Nearly 11,000 SF of Majestic Living Space
561 Saddle Lane, Ojai, California is a majestic Mediterranean-style home has flowing curves, arched doorways, and cathedral ceilings with exposed hand-hewn beams and clerestory windows. This home in Ojai offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 561 Saddle Lane, please contact Patricia A Waltcher (Phone: 805-340-3774) at Berkshire Hathaway Home Sevices California Properties for full support and perfect service.
syvnews.com
Santa Maria fire chief leaving to lead San Luis Obispo Fire Department
After more than a year and a half as chief of Santa Maria Fire Department, Todd Tuggle is leaving his post to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department in December to replace the current chief following his retirement. San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced Tuggle...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sears Sign Removed 4 Years Since Closing
Nearly four years since shuttering, the SEARS signs from the massive retail space next to the La Cumbre Plaza have come down. On November 6, Pip Marketing Signs Print of Goleta removed the decades old blue sign from the building at 3845 State Street. “Shoppers and visitors passing by the...
Cambria Christmas Market is reopening to the public after 2 years. Here’s what to expect
Find out when the popular SLO County holiday event will take place — and how to get tickets.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
