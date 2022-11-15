Read full article on original website
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
NFL World Not Happy With Justin Jefferson Injury Report
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. Though it's too early to say, that performance may have come at a cost. On Wednesday, the Vikings added Jefferson to their injury report. He was listed as a...
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings travel home for a date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 pm CST, the 10th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, while the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Dallas, now 6-3 through nine games, has a firm grip on a playoff spot but must win to keep pace in the NFC East for a possible division crown.
Video of Vikings announcer going crazy has gone viral
Paul Allen has garnered the attention of Pat McAfee.
The Skol Debate: Are the Vikings a Top 3 NFL Team?
Are the Minnesota Vikings a top 3 team in the NFL? Their record certainly suggests that they are. After all, they sit atop the standings, tied with the Eagles at 8-1 (though, in fairness, are in second place due to the tiebreaker). As per usual, we take on this topic...
The Schedule Detail that Bodes Well for The Vikings
Generally speaking, I don’t love it when the Vikings’ schedule features an early bye. It makes the final 2/3 of the season even more of a grind. Alas, I have very little say in these matters, so I must merely accept what the league decides for the purple & gold.
Vikings Down to Nubbins at CB
In the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have lost two starting cornerbacks to injury — one at Washington, the other in Buffalo. Patrick Peterson stands tall, but after the veteran, rookie Andrew Booth will start versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Fellow rookie Akayleb Evans was ruled...
The Nationals Folks Picking the Cowboys over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (8-1) are 1.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Week 11. The Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in Week 10 on the road, squandering a 4th Quarter lead to the desperate cheese team. The Vikings shocking conquered the Buffalo Bills via comeback, 33-30. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Yardbarker
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell takes funny shot at refs over missed call
The Minnesota Vikings escaped Sunday with a win in what may be the game of the year, beating the Buffalo Bills in a dramatic overtime victory. The overtime period still had its bumpy moments, including a high-profile officiating error that nearly mattered a lot. Replays showed the Bills had 12...
